Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Highlights The Importance Of Yoga

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): On the occasion of the 9th International Yoga Day, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed the gathering at the Narmada River on the land of Rani Durgavati.

In his speech, he expressed his awe-inspiring experience of being present at such a significant location.

“Yoga Day is not just a one-day event but a daily practice. This year's theme for International Yoga Day holds great importance, as it highlights the efforts made by Prime Minister Modi to establish yoga as a distinct identity worldwide”, said Dhankhar

"Just like the application of asafoetida enhances the taste of food, yoga serves as the mantra to enhance the vibrancy of life", he added.

Addressing the public Chouhan said, “There is no greater tool than yoga for good health. I also pay my respects to Maharishi Mahesh Yogi today."

