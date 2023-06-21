Indore: SBPASS Organising Yoga Practice To Celebrate International Yoga Day

Representative Image/FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To celebrate the 9th International Yoga Day, Central India's first certified yoga school recognised by Yoga Certification Board, Sundarbai Phoolchandji Adarsh Shiksha Sansthan (SBPASS) and Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, under the joint aegis of Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, are organising a collective yoga sessions on 21st June 2023.

The yoga sessions are being organised in hybrid mode i.e. offline and online. The sessions would be organised at various places of the city - at government institutions, nursing colleges, Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport, GPO Indore, Choithram College of Nursing, and other places.

More than 1,000 people have registered and pledged to do yoga in online mode. All the participants will be given e-certificates by the Ministry of AYUSH.

Yoga training is being given from June 19 and will continue till June 25. This programme is being done with the spirit of One World One Health and Earth is Family, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and will conclude with a webinar on June 25.