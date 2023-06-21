Indore: Labour Dept Files FIR Against A Couple For Physically Abusing 13-Year-Old

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR has been filed against the employer of the 13-year-old girl child who was rescued by Childline a week ago. The girl confirmed that she was physically abused by the employer Rajan Gupta and his wife Sonam.

A joint team of Childline, organisation Aas, Kailash Satyarthi Foundation, women and child welfare department, and labour department had rescued a 13-year-old girl from a house in Shivalik Kalindi Midtown where she was employed for domestic work, on June 14.

The team was surprised to see injury marks on her body and now it has been established by the CCI councillor that she had been beaten by her employer. The girl is still at childcare institute.

“The victim informed us that she is a resident of Jagdishpur, Bhagalpur district, in Bihar. She was working at the employer's house for the past three years and was performing household chores like taking care of the employer's children, feeding the children, dusting, cleaning, helping in cooking, shoe polishing etc,” the team members said.

The girl also informed the team members that she has studied up to standard III and is a school dropout.

“The girl is currently in a childcare institute where a team has been taking care of her. It has been confirmed that she was being physically abused, and the committee along with the labour department has filed an FIR against the employer. During the initial counselling, the girl child had hinted that she had been subjected to physical violence. The team has already called the girl's parents for counselling.”

-Pallavi Porwal, Chairperson, CWC