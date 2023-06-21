Indore: Delay In Getting Scholarships, Nearly 10K Students Fear Missing PG Bus

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While their counterparts are making a beeline for admission to colleges, nearly 10,000 students -- who get scholarships under the meritorious scheme or Sambal scheme -- fear missing their chance to secure admission in postgraduate courses even after clearing graduation, thanks to delay in issuance of their scholarship amount by the government.

Final year marksheets of about 10,000 students of undergraduate courses have been withheld by government and aided colleges in the city as the students had not submitted their fees as yet.

These students fear that their one year will be wasted if government failed to release their scholarship at the earliest.

The scholarship to meritorious students of Class 12 is given by the state government so that they can pursue undergraduate courses in government and aided colleges.

The state government gives meritorious scholarships to students who had secured more than 70 per cent in Class 12th MP Board exams or more than 85 per cent through CBSE board.

Likewise, students whose parents work in unorganised sector are given scholarships under Sambal scheme.

The students, who were eligible for the scholarships, got scholarship amount for the first two years of their UG courses. But this year, the scholarship amount has not been credited to their bank accounts even after their exams are over and results have been declared.

As they did not get scholarship amounts, the students could not pay the fees in their respective colleges.

Though the colleges had allowed them to take exams, they are not giving marksheets to students without payment of fees.

First counselling over, minority colleges filling seats fast

The first round of counselling of centralised online admission is over but these students remain on tenterhooks. Almost all the leading colleges in the city have minority status which allows them to take admission in direct mode. These colleges are filling seats fast. The students, whose marksheets are withheld, could not take admission sans the academic award. Cloth Market Girls College principal Mangal Mihsra stated that the colleges have no other option but to withhold marksheets of students until they pay their fees.

A student, Amay Jain, said that the students, whose marksheets are not issued by the colleges, are standing at a crossroads.