Indore: Ahilya Ashram Welcomes Students With Tilak On First Day After Summer Vacation

Ahilya Aashram teachers apply Tilak on students' forehead before they enter their classes | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Imagine...you reach your school after summer vacation and teachers greet you with tilak and 'aarti ki thali'! Sounds special...right?

Well, that's exactly how Ahilya Ashram welcomed its students on first day after it reopened following two-month long summer vacation.

Ahilya Aashram just re-started its class for students of 5th to 12th standard. On the very first day, all the teachers welcomed all their students with “Aarti Ki Thali.” Also, teachers put a ‘Tilak’ on students’ forehead blessing them for future, after which students entered their classes.

FP Photo

