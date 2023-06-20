 Indore: Ahilya Ashram Welcomes Students With Tilak On First Day After Summer Vacation
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Ahilya Ashram Welcomes Students With Tilak On First Day After Summer Vacation

Indore: Ahilya Ashram Welcomes Students With Tilak On First Day After Summer Vacation

Thanks to the teaching staff of Ahilya Aashram that they thought and did something unthinkable!

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
Ahilya Aashram teachers apply Tilak on students' forehead before they enter their classes | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Imagine...you reach your school after summer vacation and teachers greet you with tilak and 'aarti ki thali'! Sounds special...right?

Well, that's exactly how Ahilya Ashram welcomed its students on first day after it reopened following two-month long summer vacation.

Ahilya Aashram just re-started its class for students of 5th to 12th standard.  On the very first day, all the teachers welcomed all their students with “Aarti Ki Thali.” Also, teachers put a ‘Tilak’ on students’ forehead blessing them for future, after which students entered their classes.

FP Photo

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: RBI Conducts Quiz To Promote Financial Literacy
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Ahilya Ashram Welcomes Students With Tilak On First Day After Summer Vacation

Indore: Ahilya Ashram Welcomes Students With Tilak On First Day After Summer Vacation

Indore: Biker Stabs Bajrang Dal Member With Scissor, Chased Him Till Rajendra Nagar Bridge

Indore: Biker Stabs Bajrang Dal Member With Scissor, Chased Him Till Rajendra Nagar Bridge

Madhya Pradesh: UMC To Complete Unfinished Work Of Tata Projects

Madhya Pradesh: UMC To Complete Unfinished Work Of Tata Projects

Indore: Retired Police Personnel Rapes Minor Girl In Indore

Indore: Retired Police Personnel Rapes Minor Girl In Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Jewellers Development Welfare Association Convention Ends

Madhya Pradesh: Jewellers Development Welfare Association Convention Ends