Madhya Pradesh: RBI Conducts Quiz To Promote Financial Literacy

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A quiz competition to promote financial literacy was organised by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for students of classes VIII-X of government schools. The first phase of the competition was organised at the block level in Dhar School of Excellence on Monday.

The quiz was conducted by the RBI and bank officials, in which questions related to financial literacy, RBI, the banking system, G-20 and others were asked to the children. Government Model Residential School students Nikhil Jhania and Hariom Parmar secured first position in the quiz.

The district level of the quiz would be organised on July 5 at the same spot. Navneet Tiwari and Swapnil Wasnik from the Reserve Bank of India, the chief manager of Bank of India (BoI), Dhar branch Shivika Tiwari and others were also present.

