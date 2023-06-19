Madhya Pradesh: Dozen Of Passengers Injured After Bus Overturns In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A dozen of passengers, including 4 children, were injured after a bus commuting from Indore to Morena overturned 500 metres before the Panihar Toll Plaza on Monday.

On receiving the information, Dial 100 and Panihar police station reached the spot and afterhours of efforts, they managed to take out the injured passengers from the bus and brought them to the ambulance and were admitted to Jayarogya Hospital in Gwalior.

Due to the vigilance of the police, before any major loss of life, all the passengers were taken out of the bus.

The relatives of the injured passengers said that the accident happened due to the negligence of the bus driver because the bus was going from Simaria turn to Panihar. Due to the steep slope till the toll, the driver neutralised the vehicle in order to save diesel and due to the speed in the turn, the vehicle went out of control.

SDOP on information of a bus overturning Ghatigaon also immediately reached the spot. At present, all the injured are said to be safe and their first aid is being given in Jayarogya Hospital in Gwalior.