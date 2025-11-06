MP News: Special Intensive Revision Rollout Hits Roadblock As Voters Struggle To Trace 2003 Cards | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists has left residents and Booth Level Officers scrambling, as thousands fail to trace 2003 voter records, a key requirement in the current verification process.

The issue is sharper in colonies built after 2003 and among voters who moved to Bhopal or turned 18 after that year.

Boundary changes following delimitation and renamed assembly segments have added to the disorder, making old records harder to match with present electoral lists.

In Sanjeev Nagar Colony near Central Jail, BLO Aarti Shastri is working to verify 1,300 voters. Many homes remain locked, and many residents, she says, cannot locate their 2003 Electors Photo Identity Card numbers. “People are finding it very difficult to trace numbers from 2003,” she said.

The guidelines require voters to produce their 2003 EPIC number. Those who were minors then must provide EPIC details of parents or siblings. This has created another barrier. Many families say they never preserved voter cards of parents, especially those who died years ago. “Who keeps the voter cards of dead parents?” asked one BLO.

Failure to provide old EPIC details could lead to names being struck off the voter rolls, a possibility that has sparked worry in neighbourhoods across the city. The pressure is even greater on residents who settled in Bhopal after 2003, including those who migrated from other districts or states. They are asked to submit proof of voter enrollment from their earlier address, a demand many say is nearly impossible to meet after two decades.

Not all field officers report the same experience. Lakherapura BLO Abdul Haleem Ansari said he distributed 30 forms in four homes without facing resistance. “My mobile number is on the form. I asked them to call me when it is filled,” he said. Anand Wani, another BLO, observed that most issues are being reported by staff handling the task for the first time.

Some residents said the process was clear but time-bound. Lalit Shrivastava, a resident of E-2 Sector, Arera Colony, said the BLO delivered the form and scheduled a return visit. “I have to fill it. The BLO will collect it in four days,” he said.

The process

Under SIR exercise, BLOs are visiting homes to hand out pre-printed Enumeration Forms in two copies for each voter. Residents must paste photographs and complete both copies. One copy is collected by the BLO, the second is retained by the voter as proof of submission. The revision drive started on November 4 and will continue until December 4.