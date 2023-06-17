6 Places In Amarkantak You Must Visit For Spiritual Yet Fun Summer Vacation

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023
1. Kapila Falls: It is associated with the legends of Saint Kapil or Kapila. It is said that he spent 12 years in meditation at this place. The holy Narmada pours downhill as a gigantic waterfall, giving you a break from the city hustle!
2. Dugdh Dhara--People take a 1-km trek from the Kapil Dhara to this next Narmada fall. This trek is surrounded by rocky steps and wild bushes, making it a picturesque one. And, one of the reasons it is so famous among the tourists.
3. Narmada Udgam Temple- Three rivers - the holy Narmada, the Sone and the Johila emerge from the womb of Amarkantak. A rising stream of Narmada can be seen at The Narmada Udgam Temple which is the most-visited place in Amarkantak.
4. Sonemuda-- situated 1.5 km away from Narmadakund, marks the point of origin of the Son River. The sound of waters of the Son falling down hundreds of feet from the Maikal Mountain-- will boost every inch of yours with calmness.
5.Kabir Kothi- Located 5 km from Amarkantak, on the way to Bilaspur, Kabir Kothi or Chabutra is believed by many to be the place that Saint Kabir achieved enlightenment and deliverance. It has since become a revered site for pilgrims from around the world.
6. Shri Yantra Mandir--The most noticeable feature of the Shri Yantra Mandir is the massive sculpture with four heads at the entrance path. The head represents the face of goddess Laxmi, Saraswati, Kali, and Bhuvaneshwari.
