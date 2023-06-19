 Madhya Pradesh: 2 Killed, More Than 10 Injured As Bus Overturns In Morena
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: 2 Killed, More Than 10 Injured As Bus Overturns In Morena

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Killed, More Than 10 Injured As Bus Overturns In Morena

The bus driver lost control over the wheels at a road turn following which the vehicle overturned in a pit, Joura police station in-charge OP Rawat said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, June 19, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed and more than 10 others injured when a speeding private bus overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place at around 9 pm on Sunday near Sikroda bridge between Joura and Kailaras towns when the bus was going to Sabalgarh from Morena, according to an official.

The bus driver lost control over the wheels at a road turn following which the vehicle overturned in a pit, Joura police station in-charge OP Rawat said.

Read Also
5 Best Places In Indore To Enjoy Mouth-Watering Pani Puri
article-image

Two passengers died on the spot, he said.

More than 10 others were injured and undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kailaras, he said.

Two of the seriously injured passengers were shifted to Morena for further treatment, the official said.

Read Also
6 Places In Amarkantak You Must Visit For Spiritual Yet Fun Summer Vacation
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MP: 11 Injured As Overloaded Elevator Collapse In Under-Construction Building Of Gwalior

MP: 11 Injured As Overloaded Elevator Collapse In Under-Construction Building Of Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Killed, More Than 10 Injured As Bus Overturns In Morena

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Killed, More Than 10 Injured As Bus Overturns In Morena

Bhopal: CM To Inaugurate MSME Summit Today

Bhopal: CM To Inaugurate MSME Summit Today

Bhopal: PCC Relieves Ujjain DCC President Bhadoria After Audio Goes Viral

Bhopal: PCC Relieves Ujjain DCC President Bhadoria After Audio Goes Viral

Bhopal: 22-Year-Old Consumes Poison, Dies During Treatment

Bhopal: 22-Year-Old Consumes Poison, Dies During Treatment