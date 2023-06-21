International Day Of Yoga 2023: Sanjana Sanghi Reveals, 'I Also Turn Upside Down Everyday But Unlike My Celebs Friends, I Don’t Like To Share It On Social Media'

Sanjana Sanghi | Pic: Instagram/sanjanasanghi96

Sanjana Sanghi loves yoga but unlike most celebs, she prefers to practise it in private away from the prying eyes on social media. She talks to The Free Press Journal exclusively about her love for yoga.

When asked at what age she started doing yoga, she shares, “It sounds funny but we were made to do yoga during our school days. Back then, nobody wanted to do it in the heat. We all used to be fidgety about doing even one aasan. When life stress starts catching up and you start doing yoga for self love and self care, it’s very different. Yoga these days is a definition.”

She adds, “Yoga is the time of the day when I am very possessive about it. It’s very personal. I know that a lot of my actor friends are putting out their workout videos but I am not comfortable. I also turn upside down everyday but I don’t like to share on my social media much. As actors, we barely spend six months at one place, so a yoga mat is one thing that you can take everywhere with you.”

Sharing further on her daily routine, she says, “Routine is a distant friend for any actor I feel. It is set by the amount of work you are doing at that particular time. I enjoy doing yoga, eating my food and binge watching something is what I have made peace with.”

When asked about her favourite aasan, she reveals, “There are days when I tell my coach that I want to sweat it out and do like a high intensity workout, heartbeat to rise which is called as power yoga in the modern terminology and there will be days when I just want to do my pranayama, want to focus on my breathing. When I was shooting my next film Dhak Dhak in the mountains, I saw many crew members dealing with breathing issues due to lack of oxygen but I was pretty okay there. I found yoga so helpful especially when I was travelling in high altitudes.”

Sanjana, who believes in being fit urges fitness freaks that always listen to your body. “I genuinely feel that everyone should just listen to their bodies. If on a day, you feel exhausted, keep it light and simple. Don’t push yourself unnecessarily,” she avers.

In the era of social media, where fitness has become quite a thing for actors to display their workout routine on a daily basis, Sanjana differs from it. “I don’t understand why do we feel burdened to post stuff on a daily basis but to have a fitness regime as a part of your lifestyle is good,” she concludes.