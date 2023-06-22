Bhopal: DPI premises turn into dharma site as a number of recruited teachers are protesting seeking appointment

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The premise of the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) has become a battleground for the selected teachers waiting for their appointment for a long time.

The recruited teachers, under various banners, are protesting on the premises for the last many days demanding their appointment. While some of the protesters are sitting on dharna here for over months, for the first time, 51 teachers waiting for appointment resorted to hunger strike on Thursday.

The candidates, who have cleared Primary Teachers Recruitment 2020, sat on hunger strike on Thursday demanding appointment on 51,000 posts lying vacant. The protesting selected teachers said the government has done only few appointments, notwithstanding that the number of teachers who cleared Primary exam 2020 is around 1.94 lakh. Thousands of posts of teachers are lying vacant but the appointments are not being made, they added. A few of the protestors including Naina Sharma, Devendra Kurmi were hospitalized after their health deteriorated. Likewise Indian EWS Union is staging separate dharna, demanding appointment of remaining candidates. It said that after the first counseling of Higher Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test year 2018, as many as 1,039 posts of EWS category are lying vacant. The union members are demanding to conduct second counseling for the remaining posts.

Besides, the candidates of teacher Class 1 and Class 2, waiting for their appointment are also staging sit-in outside the Department of Public Instructions. Some candidates claimed that they have been waiting for the appointment for a long time. Alleging duplication, the protesters said that names of some of the candidates were repeated even as they had already figured in the select list of tribal departments. The duplicity in names left many selected candidates without a job, they added.