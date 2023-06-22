 MP CM: BJP Core Group Meeting At Bhopal, Amendments In Ujjain’s Master Plan Will Be Carried Out
The meeting was slated for Tuesday but postponed to Wednesday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 01:33 PM IST
File

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has reiterated that all required amendments in Ujjain’s Master Plan would be done. He said this during the core group committee meeting of the City BJP at CM House on Wednesday.

The meeting was slated for Tuesday but postponed to Wednesday. Apart from CM and state BJP organising general secretary Hitanand Sharma, more than dozen BJP functionaries and prominent peoples’ representatives of Ujjain attended the meeting which was lasted for about three hours.

According to insiders, CM and Sharma asked attendees to come into election mode. They said that path-breaking initiatives were implemented in the state for the welfare and uplift of girls, women, farmers, poor people, etc. It was directed that Congress’ propaganda regarding inflation should be diluted by aggressive publicity of pro-people policies.

A Few Officials And Employees Are To Be Shifted

Issue of construction of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ and its second phase was also raised by the members. They deliberated that more than Rs 350 crore were spent on the phase-I which led to huge investments in Ujjain in the last eight months. Statues of Saptrishi falling during squall at the Lok were also discussed and it was decided to expose the Congress’s propaganda.

Shifting of certain officials and employees was also discussed and it was directed that it should be done during the ongoing inter-district transfers till June 30. Some members also expressed annoyance with the functioning of Zila Panchayat CEO Ankita Dhakre and were assured of her bsing shunted out shortly, sources said.

