Indore: Portal Soon To Simplify Colony Development Permission Process

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A dedicated portal would be developed for various permissions regarding development of colonies in the district and permissions would be given as per a fixed time schedule. This will ease the process of applications for permission related to colony development, NOC related to work completion cases, etc. All such work would be done through the portal bringing in greater transparency.

The district administration issued a standard operating process (SOP) a few days back. Collector Dr Ilayaraja T informed this in a meeting of the colony cell of the district administration, which was held here on Wednesday. Colony cell in-charge and additional collector Sapna Lovhanshi, Sandeep Shrivastava of CREDAI and other officials were present in the meeting.

Sandeep Shrivastav of CREDAI expressed his gratitude to collector Dr Ilayaraja for releasing the SOP. He said that it would be easy to get permission and there would be transparency in the works.

Collector Dr Ilayaraja instructed the officers of all the concerned departments to complete all the procedures within the prescribed time limit as per the SOP issued. He directed that the works of drainage, development and construction of septic tank, water supply, road, electricity, garden, open space, etc. done in colonies should be done according to the prescribed parameters. In relation to these works, after receiving the applications, the officers of the concerned departments should inspect and submit their report with a clear opinion for the completion certificate within the stipulated time. He said the quality and width of the roads should be as per the norms and overhead tanks should not be constructed in the garden area. The provisions of the playground should also be followed in the reserved open space.