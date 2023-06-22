Indore: ISBT NayataMundla About 95% Complete, Claims IDA

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Inter-state bus terminus (ISBT) at NayataMundla that is being built by IDA is about 95 per cent complete claimed IDA officials after they inspected the project work there. IDA officials also inspected RE2 on this occasion.

IDA chairman Jaypal Singh Chawda said that the IDA is developing projects beneficial for traffic management, city development and for citizens’ convenience.

“The work of ISBT is in its final stage and soon it will be inaugurated for public use,” said Chawda.

The ISBT is being built at a cost of about Rs 15 crores and has a capacity to handle about 600 buses and 30,000 passengers on a daily basis. This bus stand will be equipped with all basic facilities like multiple ticket windows, an enquiry centre, rest room for drivers and other facilities. IDA officials said that the ISBT will have 15 bus bays. There will be 30 bays dedicated to idle bus parking.

Read Also Indore Sports Update: Tennis Club Celebrates International Yoga Day

Officials added that a special area will also be there for taxi and auto pick-up and drop. Onsite parking facility for 500 two-wheelers, 50 four-wheelers, 40 autos and 25 taxis would be provided.

The terminal building will have 14 commercial shops, 1 restaurant, ATMs, cloakroom, medical room and waiting hall with seating capacity of 240 persons. There will be 14 offices for bus operators. A police post and public washroom facility will also be there at multiple locations on the campus, added officials.

IDA officials also inspected the under-construction part of RE-2 which connects this bus terminus to Nemawar road.

During the inspection, IDA CEO RP Ahirwar and senior officers of the authority, the architect of the scheme, and other officers of the construction agency were present.