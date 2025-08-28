Indore's Bhupendra Raghuvanshi Suicide Case: Police Recording Statements Of Family Members, Others | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The statements of wife of liquor contractor Bhupendra aka Pintu Raghuvanshi and other family members are being recorded and evidences are being collected to take action against the woman, who was allegedly harassing and blackmailing Bhupendra leading to his suicide in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

He left behind a suicide note mentioning the name of a woman named Eti Tiwari, who was blackmailing him for money. Sources claimed that in their two year friendship, the woman extorted Rs 25 lakh and Bhupendra had spent over a crores rupees on her.

ACP (Annapurna) Shivendu Joshi said that Bhupendra consumed some poisonous substance at his place in Bhawanipur Colony under Annapurna police station jurisdiction in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. He was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. A five page suicide note was recovered from his place. Information is also being gathered from the people whose names were mentioned in the note.

According to the suicide note recovered from the spot, the woman had taken Rs 25 lakh by blackmailing Bhupendra, threatening to implicate him in a false case. Bhupendra was a liquor contractor and also ran three pubs and a restaurant in the city.

Youth ends life

A 22-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide on the terrace of his house in the Chandan Nagar area on Wednesday. No suicide note was recovered from him so the reason for his suicide is unknown.

According to the police, Ayush Ashok, a resident of Chand Nagar was found hanging at his terrace by her mother on Wednesday morning. He used to do fabrication work and after returning from his work, had entered his room Tuesday night. Later, he reached the terrace where he took the extreme step. The police are investigating the case and the statements of his family members are being recorded to know the reason for his suicide.