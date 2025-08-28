 Indore's Bhupendra Raghuvanshi Suicide Case: Police Recording Statements Of Family Members, Others
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore's Bhupendra Raghuvanshi Suicide Case: Police Recording Statements Of Family Members, Others

Indore's Bhupendra Raghuvanshi Suicide Case: Police Recording Statements Of Family Members, Others

Evidence against woman whose name mentioned in note are also being collected

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 01:01 AM IST
article-image
Indore's Bhupendra Raghuvanshi Suicide Case: Police Recording Statements Of Family Members, Others | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The statements of wife of liquor contractor Bhupendra aka Pintu Raghuvanshi and other family members are being recorded and evidences are being collected to take action against the woman, who was allegedly harassing and blackmailing Bhupendra leading to his suicide in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

He left behind a suicide note mentioning the name of a woman named Eti Tiwari, who was blackmailing him for money. Sources claimed that in their two year friendship, the woman extorted Rs 25 lakh and Bhupendra had spent over a crores rupees on her.

 ACP (Annapurna) Shivendu Joshi said that Bhupendra consumed some poisonous substance at his place in Bhawanipur Colony under Annapurna police station jurisdiction in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. He was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved. A five page suicide note was recovered from his place. Information is also being gathered from the people whose names were mentioned in the note.

 According to the suicide note recovered from the spot, the woman had taken Rs 25 lakh by blackmailing Bhupendra, threatening to implicate him in a false case. Bhupendra was a liquor contractor and also ran three pubs and a restaurant in the city.

FPJ Shorts
Mazgaon Murder Solved: 28-Year-Old Killed Over Bihar Land Dispute, Three Held
Mazgaon Murder Solved: 28-Year-Old Killed Over Bihar Land Dispute, Three Held
Floods Fury In Punjab: Army, NDRF Rescue 400 Students, Staff
Floods Fury In Punjab: Army, NDRF Rescue 400 Students, Staff
DPL 2025: Virender Sehwag's Son Aryavir Sehwag Fearlessly Hits Boundaries Against Navdeep Saini On Debut; Video
DPL 2025: Virender Sehwag's Son Aryavir Sehwag Fearlessly Hits Boundaries Against Navdeep Saini On Debut; Video
Mohan Mudaliar, Son Of Mumbai’s Late Underworld Don Varadarajan Mudaliar, Dies At 72
Mohan Mudaliar, Son Of Mumbai’s Late Underworld Don Varadarajan Mudaliar, Dies At 72
Read Also
Liquor Shop Vendor Found Dead In Indore; 4-Page Suicide Note Reveals Affair With Married Woman, Her...
article-image

Youth ends life

A 22-year-old youth allegedly committed suicide on the terrace of his house in the Chandan Nagar area on Wednesday. No suicide note was recovered from him so the reason for his suicide is unknown. 

According to the police, Ayush Ashok, a resident of Chand Nagar was found hanging at his terrace by her mother on Wednesday morning. He used to do fabrication work and after returning from his work, had entered his room Tuesday night. Later, he reached the terrace where he took the extreme step. The police are investigating the case and the statements of his family members are being recorded to know the reason for his suicide. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Special Package ‘Misleading’, Farmers Of Vikram Udyogpuri Phase-II To Protest On Thursday

Special Package ‘Misleading’, Farmers Of Vikram Udyogpuri Phase-II To Protest On Thursday

Second Edition Of Global Spiritual Tourism Conclave: Soul Of India, Ujjain Best Religious, Spiritual...

Second Edition Of Global Spiritual Tourism Conclave: Soul Of India, Ujjain Best Religious, Spiritual...

Indore's Bhupendra Raghuvanshi Suicide Case: Police Recording Statements Of Family Members, Others

Indore's Bhupendra Raghuvanshi Suicide Case: Police Recording Statements Of Family Members, Others

Vijay Nagar, Bhanwarkuan In Indore Among Malaria, Dengue Hotspots: 11 New Cases Reported In A Week

Vijay Nagar, Bhanwarkuan In Indore Among Malaria, Dengue Hotspots: 11 New Cases Reported In A Week

Indore: Sons Of Notorious Criminal Held For Attacking 2 Persons

Indore: Sons Of Notorious Criminal Held For Attacking 2 Persons