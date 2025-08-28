Indore: Sons Of Notorious Criminal Held For Attacking 2 Persons | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three accused of an attempted murder case including two sons of notorious criminal Gabbar Chikna were arrested by the Juni Indore police station staff on Wednesday. They were on the run for a few days after attacking two persons in the area.

Three of their accomplices including a minor boy were arrested by the police in the past.

According to the police, Piyush and Ayush Verma, both residents of Jabran Colony and Gappu alias Sumit of Rajiv Nagar were on the run in connection with attacking two persons named Ajay and Ayush near Palsikar Petrol Pump on August 21.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested them from the area and a car and a knife used in the crime were also seized from them.

Their accomplices Sonu, Ganju and a minor boy were arrested by the police after the incident. Police claimed that the recently arrested accused were hiding in the area.

Police said that Piyush and Ayush are the sons of Juni Indore area listed criminals Rajesh alias Gabbar Chikna and they wanted to become criminals like their father and were allegedly trying to spread their terror by forming a gang in the city.