Dog Sterilisation Doubles, But Feeding Plan On Pause In Bhopal | photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Following Supreme Court directions, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has accelerated its action on stray dog management.

Mayor Malti Rai recently announced that sterilisation capacity at the city’s three Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres has been doubled from 20–30 to 60 dogs per day, with more veterinary doctors and surgical tables added.

However, despite this progress, BMC has not yet prepared a plan to develop designated feeding points across the state capital, an important aspect of managing stray dog behaviour in public spaces.

Officials from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and city pet lovers insist that a basic plan is needed to identify feeding zones in sensitive areas, which can help prevent aggressive behaviour among strays and improve safety.

Mayor Rai has urged people to refrain from feeding dogs in open public spaces, stating that designated feeding spots will help maintain safety while ensuring food access for stray animals. AWBI members and animal welfare activists have supported the move, calling it a balanced and humane approach.

Focus on sterilisation first: Official

In-charge, ABC centres, Dr. DP Singh, said “Our immediate focus is on boosting sterilisations. Feeding point identification will follow soon,”

Four hotspots need feeding zones

Several public areas in Bhopal are witnessing frequent dog bite incidents due to unregulated feeding, leading to the buildup of aggressive dog groups. The most affected areas include:

Shyamla Hills (near Gandhi Bhavan)

Regular feeding by locals has led to large dog gatherings and increased bite cases.

Ashoka Garden (around Durgadham Temple)

Devotees feeding strays draw constant packs of dogs, which sometimes become aggressive.

Yadgar-e-Shahjahani Park

Night shelter residents feeding leftovers to dogs results in groups that often attack passersby after dark.

State Election Commission Office area

Employees and nearby vendors feed strays, leading to roaming dog packs that frequently attack pedestrians.