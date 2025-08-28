Bizarre! Man Declared Dead On Paper Comes Forward At A Public Hearing In MP's Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a bizarre case, Ajay Prajapati, a resident of Khidki Mohalla, came forward at a public hearing to reveal that he had been fraudulently declared dead on official records.

The victim told police that this false declaration had caused severe disruptions in his life. According to him, he had handed over his documents, including Aadhaar and bank passbook, to a contractor named Suresh alias Bhura Prajapati in 2019 under the pretext of processing insurance.

Later, he discovered that Suresh had fabricated a death certificate through the municipal corporation, effectively declaring him dead on paper.

The fraud was revealed when the victim, Ajay, attempted to avail himself of mobile finance services and found his Aadhaar card inactive. Further investigation revealed that his Samagra ID in the state government database also marked him as deceased. This deception has led to the suspension of his ration supply and prevented his three daughters from securing school admissions.

Ajay has demanded strict action against the accused and called for immediate correction of official records to declare him alive. The Gwalior police have assured him of prompt action in the matter.