 Probe Ordered Into ₹2.2 Crore Ration Siphoning Scam In MP's Jabalpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalProbe Ordered Into ₹2.2 Crore Ration Siphoning Scam In MP's Jabalpur

Probe Ordered Into ₹2.2 Crore Ration Siphoning Scam In MP's Jabalpur

The action has sent shockwaves through the District Food and Civil Supply Department

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 01:16 AM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has ordered an investigation into alleged tampering of POS machines and the EPDS portal to siphon off ration worth Rs 2.2 crore in Jabalpur. The probe will be led by the additional collector.

The action has sent shockwaves through the District Food and Civil Supply Department. According to sources, the investigation may lead to action against a former food controller and a junior supply officer of the department.

Read Also
Congress Protests Postponement Of Red Cross Polls In MP's Neemuch
article-image

The inquiry stems from a complaint highlighting discrepancies flagged in an official letter sent last October, which reported a reduction in stock at government fair price shops. Allegations suggest officials delayed action for 11 months, shelving government letters and files on the matter.

The complaint accused a former Food Department official of manipulating records on the POS and EPDS system to siphon off ration, resulting in the disappearance of 3,900 quintals of wheat, 3,300 quintals of rice, 38 quintals of salt, and 9 quintals of sugar from various ration shops.

FPJ Shorts
Mazgaon Murder Solved: 28-Year-Old Killed Over Bihar Land Dispute, Three Held
Mazgaon Murder Solved: 28-Year-Old Killed Over Bihar Land Dispute, Three Held
Floods Fury In Punjab: Army, NDRF Rescue 400 Students, Staff
Floods Fury In Punjab: Army, NDRF Rescue 400 Students, Staff
DPL 2025: Virender Sehwag's Son Aryavir Sehwag Fearlessly Hits Boundaries Against Navdeep Saini On Debut; Video
DPL 2025: Virender Sehwag's Son Aryavir Sehwag Fearlessly Hits Boundaries Against Navdeep Saini On Debut; Video
Mohan Mudaliar, Son Of Mumbai’s Late Underworld Don Varadarajan Mudaliar, Dies At 72
Mohan Mudaliar, Son Of Mumbai’s Late Underworld Don Varadarajan Mudaliar, Dies At 72
Read Also
Indore: DAVV Ready To Re-Affiliate MBA Colleges Which Had Gone Under RGPV Wings
article-image

The investigation aims to identify those who benefited from the alleged scam and determine lapses in departmental action.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport Redesigning: Terminal To Have Separate Arrival, Departure Halls To...

Bhopal's Raja Bhoj Airport Redesigning: Terminal To Have Separate Arrival, Departure Halls To...

Probe Ordered Into ₹2.2 Crore Ration Siphoning Scam In MP's Jabalpur

Probe Ordered Into ₹2.2 Crore Ration Siphoning Scam In MP's Jabalpur

Bizarre! Man Declared Dead On Paper Comes Forward At A Public Hearing In MP's Gwalior

Bizarre! Man Declared Dead On Paper Comes Forward At A Public Hearing In MP's Gwalior

17-Year-Old Boy Kills Self Over Marriage Argument With Mother In Bhopal

17-Year-Old Boy Kills Self Over Marriage Argument With Mother In Bhopal

Bhopal: Notorious Machhli Family Under Scanner For Veterinary Department Land Grab

Bhopal: Notorious Machhli Family Under Scanner For Veterinary Department Land Grab