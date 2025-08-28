Probe Ordered Into ₹2.2 Crore Ration Siphoning Scam In MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has ordered an investigation into alleged tampering of POS machines and the EPDS portal to siphon off ration worth Rs 2.2 crore in Jabalpur. The probe will be led by the additional collector.

The action has sent shockwaves through the District Food and Civil Supply Department. According to sources, the investigation may lead to action against a former food controller and a junior supply officer of the department.

The inquiry stems from a complaint highlighting discrepancies flagged in an official letter sent last October, which reported a reduction in stock at government fair price shops. Allegations suggest officials delayed action for 11 months, shelving government letters and files on the matter.

The complaint accused a former Food Department official of manipulating records on the POS and EPDS system to siphon off ration, resulting in the disappearance of 3,900 quintals of wheat, 3,300 quintals of rice, 38 quintals of salt, and 9 quintals of sugar from various ration shops.

The investigation aims to identify those who benefited from the alleged scam and determine lapses in departmental action.