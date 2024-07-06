Indore: DAVV Ready To Re-Affiliate MBA Colleges Which Had Gone Under RGPV Wings

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is ready to give affiliation to around 15 MBA colleges in the city which had gone under the wings of Rajiv Gandhi Proudyogiki Vishwavidyalaya (RGPV) in the past three years.

The standing committee of the DAVV on Friday approved a proposal to re-affiliate MBA institutes under its jurisdiction if they applied for the same.

The face-off between DAVV in Indore and RGPV in Bhopal over jurisdiction had come to an end lately with the latter denied renewing affiliation to MBA colleges under the former's wings.

In the past three years, 15 colleges had moved from DAVV to RGPV as the affiliation fee of the latter was lesser than that of the former.

Crying foul, DAVV had objected to RGPV's move last year as the latter continued to grant affiliation to 15 MBA colleges under the former's jurisdiction since 2021.

DAVV had written a letter to the RGPV expressing its anguish over granting of affiliation to b-schools from Indore but the latter did not stop and accepted applications for affiliation from colleges wishing to go under its wings.

The feud even reached the coordination committee - the apex body for higher education in the state. On the directives of the state government, RGPV had rejected applications submitted by the 15 MBA institutes under the DAVV.

B-schools cry foul, to move court

The b-schools, whose applications have been turned down by the RGPV, have stated that they would move the court over the matter. ìWe have taken renewal of recognition from All Indian Council for Technical Education (AICTE) mentioning RGPV as the affiliating university. The deadline for getting the name of the university changed in AICTE records has passed long back. The RGPV can't deny affiliation at this juncture. We are going to move court if affiliation is not granted by RGPV to us for session 2024-25,' said Dr Narendra Dhaka, president, Devi Ahilya Private Education College Directors Association.

Nursing Colleges also come under DAVV

Colleges offering UG and PG courses in nursing stream in Indore, Dhar and Jhabua will again come under the jurisdiction of DAVV. These colleges were moved from DAVV to Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) in Jabalpur in 2015-16. However, the government in January decided that nursing colleges will again be put under the jurisdiction of traditional universities. The standing committee of DAVV approved a proposal stating that those nursing colleges meeting all standards and norms will be given affiliation.