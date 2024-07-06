MP: Amidst Cholera Fears, Swachhata Apnao-Bimari Bhagao Abhiyan Launched In Indore

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav addresses a gathering at the launch of the drive at Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium on Friday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid fear of cholera outbreak, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav launched the "Swachhata Apnao ñ Bimari Bhagao Abhiyan" at Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium on Friday to elevate Indore's status as the cleanest city in India and to bolster disease prevention measures.

MP Shankar Lalwani, mayor-in-council members, municipal officers, and educational representatives from various schools and students were present during the event. A significant highlight was the inspection of a reusable head washing station set up by the Swachh Bharat Mission.

During the ceremony, guests administered a cleanliness oath to citizens and children, emphasising on the importance of hygiene. Women sanitation workers, ASHA workers, and teachers who significantly contributed to cleanliness efforts were honoured with certificates.

Mayor Bhargav outlined that the campaign, aligned with Swachh Bharat Mission 2 under the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, would run from July 1 to August 31 across the nation. 'The campaign aims to educate citizens about preventing infectious diseases prevalent during the monsoon season and to promote essential hygiene practices,' he said.

Bhargav highlighted Indore's consistent leadership in cleanliness, attributing success to the active participation of school and college students, who serve as cleanliness ambassadors, spreading the message of hygiene in their homes and communities. The mayor emphasized that this campaign would further reinforce the discipline and educational aspects of cleanliness.

Lalwani praised Indore's transformation into the cleanest city in India for seven consecutive years since the inception of the Swachhata Abhiyan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He noted that children played a pivotal role in this achievement by becoming ambassadors of cleanliness, influencing their families, and inspiring other cities to adopt similar practices.

The "Safai Apnao, Bimari Bhagao" (SABB) campaign integrates with the Stop Diarrhea Campaign to combat water-borne and vector-borne diseases. The campaign includes initiatives such as urban space cleanliness drives, waste collection, public toilet maintenance, water quality sampling, and the provision of safe drinking water. Additionally, it involves rapid assessments to identify high-risk areas and door-to-door mobilization, adopting the PPT (Protect, Prevent, Treat) strategy, and ensuring comprehensive coordination and monitoring.