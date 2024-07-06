 Madhya Pradesh: Intensive Checking Of School Vehicles By RTO In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Intensive Checking Of School Vehicles By RTO In Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Intensive Checking Of School Vehicles By RTO In Indore

The inspections focus on verifying the fitness, permits, insurance, Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, and tax certificates of the vehicles. Additionally, the RTO is investigating issues related to bus overloading and overcharging, and encouraging the installation of high security registration plates (HSRP) on vehicles.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 08:08 AM IST
article-image
Police personnel checking the school vans conducting their inspection drive. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Indore has been conducting continuous checks of public transport vehicles, school vehicles, and other vehicles. The inspections focus on verifying the fitness, permits, insurance, Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, and tax certificates of the vehicles. Additionally, the RTO is investigating issues related to bus overloading and overcharging, and encouraging the installation of high security registration plates (HSRP) on vehicles.

Special attention is being given to school vehicles, where checks include verifying vehicle speed, the presence of speed governors, and other required documents. Feedback from children and parents regarding the behaviour of drivers and conductors is also being collected.

Read Also
Indore Shocker: Group Of 4 Youngsters, Including Women, Beat 'Chai Wala' Publicly Over Car-Parking;...
article-image

As a result of these actions, a fine of Rs 60,000 has been collected from 20 vehicles, and three vehicles were seized due to the absence of online vehicle-related documents at the time of inspection. The Transport Department's efforts are ongoing to ensure compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Rs 5K Fine Collected For Running Private Vehicle As Ambulance

Indore: Rs 5K Fine Collected For Running Private Vehicle As Ambulance

Madhya Pradesh: Plea Claiming Bhojshala As Jain Temple Dismissed

Madhya Pradesh: Plea Claiming Bhojshala As Jain Temple Dismissed

Indore: DAVV Ready To Re-Affiliate MBA Colleges Which Had Gone Under RGPV Wings

Indore: DAVV Ready To Re-Affiliate MBA Colleges Which Had Gone Under RGPV Wings

MP: Amidst Cholera Fears, Swachhata Apnao-Bimari Bhagao Abhiyan Launched In Indore

MP: Amidst Cholera Fears, Swachhata Apnao-Bimari Bhagao Abhiyan Launched In Indore

Indore: Break-Bone Fever Spreading Tentacles, 22 Dengue Cases Reported In Two Days

Indore: Break-Bone Fever Spreading Tentacles, 22 Dengue Cases Reported In Two Days