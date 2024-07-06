Madhya Pradesh: Intensive Checking Of School Vehicles By RTO In Indore

Police personnel checking the school vans conducting their inspection drive. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Indore has been conducting continuous checks of public transport vehicles, school vehicles, and other vehicles. The inspections focus on verifying the fitness, permits, insurance, Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, and tax certificates of the vehicles. Additionally, the RTO is investigating issues related to bus overloading and overcharging, and encouraging the installation of high security registration plates (HSRP) on vehicles.

Special attention is being given to school vehicles, where checks include verifying vehicle speed, the presence of speed governors, and other required documents. Feedback from children and parents regarding the behaviour of drivers and conductors is also being collected.

As a result of these actions, a fine of Rs 60,000 has been collected from 20 vehicles, and three vehicles were seized due to the absence of online vehicle-related documents at the time of inspection. The Transport Department's efforts are ongoing to ensure compliance with the Motor Vehicles Act.