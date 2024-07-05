 Indore Shocker: Group Of 4 Youngsters, Including Women, Beat 'Chai Wala' Publicly Over Car-Parking; Video Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Shocker: Group Of 4 Youngsters, Including Women, Beat 'Chai Wala' Publicly Over Car-Parking; Video Viral

Indore Shocker: Group Of 4 Youngsters, Including Women, Beat 'Chai Wala' Publicly Over Car-Parking; Video Viral

The viral video shows the group, which includes two women and two men, brutally beating the tea shop owner, including the women.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 02:16 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of four young people, including two women assaulted a tea shop owner over car-parking on Wednesday in Indore. The entire incident was recorded in a video, which is circulating on social media.

The viral video shows the group, which includes two women and two men, brutally beating the tea shop owner, including the women.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Anti Terrorist Squad Nabs Indian Mujahidin Member From Indore's Khandwa
article-image

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday in front of C21 mall. The altercation began when the shopkeeper asked them not to park their car in front of his shop. The incident, which was caught on video and went viral on Thursday, led to the police registering a case against the attackers.

According to Vijaynagar police, Mukesh Rathore, the shop owner, recounted that around 5 AM on Wednesday, a group of four people—two men and two women—arrived in a Fortuner car and parked it in front of his tea shop.

Read Also
Indore Girl Falls Into 4-Feet Deep Water Pit Left Open By Civic Body Amid Rains, Rescued By Friend;...
article-image

When Mukesh asked them to move the car, the group became angry, started abusing him, and then began to beat him on the street. Nearby people intervened and saved Mukesh, but the attackers fled, threatening to kill him.

The police are investigating the case based on the video evidence and the complaints filed by the shopkeeper.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP High Court Seeks Clarity On Nationality Of Detained Foreign Citizen; Issues Notices To Saudi...

MP High Court Seeks Clarity On Nationality Of Detained Foreign Citizen; Issues Notices To Saudi...

Indore Shocker: Group Of 4 Youngsters, Including Women, Beat 'Chai Wala' Publicly Over Car-Parking;...

Indore Shocker: Group Of 4 Youngsters, Including Women, Beat 'Chai Wala' Publicly Over Car-Parking;...

Madhya Pradesh: Anti Terrorist Squad Nabs Indian Mujahidin Member From Indore's Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: Anti Terrorist Squad Nabs Indian Mujahidin Member From Indore's Khandwa

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva Appointed Acting Chief Justice Of Madhya Pradesh High Court

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva Appointed Acting Chief Justice Of Madhya Pradesh High Court

MP July 5 Monsoon Updates: Rain Alert Issued In 30 Districts Including Sheopur Kala, Shivpuri And...

MP July 5 Monsoon Updates: Rain Alert Issued In 30 Districts Including Sheopur Kala, Shivpuri And...