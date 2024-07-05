Indore Shocker: Group Of 4 Youngsters, Including Women, Beat 'Chai Wala' Publicly Over Car-Parking; Video Viral

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of four young people, including two women assaulted a tea shop owner over car-parking on Wednesday in Indore. The entire incident was recorded in a video, which is circulating on social media.

The viral video shows the group, which includes two women and two men, brutally beating the tea shop owner, including the women.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday in front of C21 mall. The altercation began when the shopkeeper asked them not to park their car in front of his shop. The incident, which was caught on video and went viral on Thursday, led to the police registering a case against the attackers.

According to Vijaynagar police, Mukesh Rathore, the shop owner, recounted that around 5 AM on Wednesday, a group of four people—two men and two women—arrived in a Fortuner car and parked it in front of his tea shop.

When Mukesh asked them to move the car, the group became angry, started abusing him, and then began to beat him on the street. Nearby people intervened and saved Mukesh, but the attackers fled, threatening to kill him.

The police are investigating the case based on the video evidence and the complaints filed by the shopkeeper.