Indore Girl Falls Into 4-Feet Deep Water Pit Left Open By Civic Body Amid Rains, Rescued By Friend; WATCH

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rains have returned in Indore, and so have the ruined-road shenanigans showcasing the civic authority's negligence! A CCTV clip has surfaced from the city's Ammar Nagar, showing a tween-aged girl falling into a 4-foot-deep water pit while trying to cross the road. The girl mistook the pit for a water puddle, and as she stepped in, she drowned for a second before she balanced herself.

The minor girl had a close shave as she was finally rescued by a boy who seemed to be of her age.

CCTV Clip Viral

According to information ,the pit had been dug by the civic authorities for construction work but was left uncovered which got filled during the rain due to which the incident occurred. The incident was reported to be of Ward No 1, Ammar Nagar, under Chandan Nagar police station limits on June 29. The entire incident was captured by CCTV camera installed there which went viral on Wednesday.

The video shows an elderly woman and a girl crossing the road to avoid the pit. As the girl puts her foot in the pit to measure its depth, she slips and she begins to drown. She eventually reaches the edge of the pit after a struggle. Meanwhile, a boy passing by saw her and pulled her out of the pit. Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Indramani Patel said that he has not got any information about the incident and no one has come to the police station to lodge a complaint regarding the incident.