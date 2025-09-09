 Indore Designer Wins Over 66 Others At Goa Fashion Show
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Designer Wins Over 66 Others At Goa Fashion Show

Indore Designer Wins Over 66 Others At Goa Fashion Show

Priyanshi Kamedia, a design student, bagged the prestigious Designer Award at the World Design Forum fashion show held recently in Goa

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 12:31 AM IST
article-image
Indore Designer Wins Over 66 Others At Goa Fashion Show |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Priyanshi Kamedia, a design student, bagged the prestigious Designer Award at the World Design Forum fashion show held recently in Goa.

The event featured 66 designers from across India showcasing collections focused on handloom textiles. Priyanshi’s collection, titled ‘Petals and Looms,’ showcased a unique blend of tradition and modernity by reimagining the Maheshwari handloom fabric into contemporary Western wear.

Her designs featured hand-painted tulips and cherry blossoms in earthy shades of black, red and mocha, capturing the cultural essence of Madhya Pradesh.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Families Protest Outside Pithampur Factory Gates After Death Of Three Workers
article-image

A native of Indore, Priyanshi has been passionate about fashion design since her early teens. She credits her education for honing her skills and encouraging her creativity.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Be Inaugurated Soon But Supporting Infrastructure Yet To Take-Off
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Be Inaugurated Soon But Supporting Infrastructure Yet To Take-Off
'Wish To Devote More Time To My Business': BJP’s Rising Star Mohit Kamboj Bows Out Of Active Politics
'Wish To Devote More Time To My Business': BJP’s Rising Star Mohit Kamboj Bows Out Of Active Politics
'State Cannot Unjustly Enrich Itself At Citizens’ Cost': Bombay HC
'State Cannot Unjustly Enrich Itself At Citizens’ Cost': Bombay HC
Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Summoned By EOW In ₹60.48 Crore Cheating Case; LOC Issued Against Couple
Mumbai: Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra Summoned By EOW In ₹60.48 Crore Cheating Case; LOC Issued Against Couple

‘My goal was to present Indian handloom fabrics in a modern and wearable style that appeals to today’s youth,’ she said. ‘Winning the Designer Award at such a national platform motivates me to push the boundaries of design further.’

Priyanshi’s success reflects her dedication and growing expertise in blending heritage textiles with contemporary fashion trends. She plans to continue exploring sustainable and handcrafted materials in her future collections, aiming to promote Indian craftsmanship on global stages.

Her achievement not only highlights her talent but also brings attention to the rich handloom heritage of Madhya Pradesh through fresh and innovative design perspectives.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Food And Civil Supply Employees Lock Office, Protest Over FIR Against Officials

Madhya Pradesh: Food And Civil Supply Employees Lock Office, Protest Over FIR Against Officials

Indore Designer Wins Over 66 Others At Goa Fashion Show

Indore Designer Wins Over 66 Others At Goa Fashion Show

Indore: Anwar Qadri’s Police Remand Extended Till September 12

Indore: Anwar Qadri’s Police Remand Extended Till September 12

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Cracks Whip On Officials Via Samadhan Online

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Cracks Whip On Officials Via Samadhan Online

'FSSAI’s Selective Promotion Of Olive Oil Wrong,' Says Soybean Processors Association Of India

'FSSAI’s Selective Promotion Of Olive Oil Wrong,' Says Soybean Processors Association Of India