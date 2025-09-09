Indore Designer Wins Over 66 Others At Goa Fashion Show |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Priyanshi Kamedia, a design student, bagged the prestigious Designer Award at the World Design Forum fashion show held recently in Goa.

The event featured 66 designers from across India showcasing collections focused on handloom textiles. Priyanshi’s collection, titled ‘Petals and Looms,’ showcased a unique blend of tradition and modernity by reimagining the Maheshwari handloom fabric into contemporary Western wear.

Her designs featured hand-painted tulips and cherry blossoms in earthy shades of black, red and mocha, capturing the cultural essence of Madhya Pradesh.

A native of Indore, Priyanshi has been passionate about fashion design since her early teens. She credits her education for honing her skills and encouraging her creativity.

‘My goal was to present Indian handloom fabrics in a modern and wearable style that appeals to today’s youth,’ she said. ‘Winning the Designer Award at such a national platform motivates me to push the boundaries of design further.’

Priyanshi’s success reflects her dedication and growing expertise in blending heritage textiles with contemporary fashion trends. She plans to continue exploring sustainable and handcrafted materials in her future collections, aiming to promote Indian craftsmanship on global stages.

Her achievement not only highlights her talent but also brings attention to the rich handloom heritage of Madhya Pradesh through fresh and innovative design perspectives.