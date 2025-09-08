Madhya Pradesh: Families Protest Outside Pithampur Factory Gates After Death Of Three Workers |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The shocking death of three workers inside a furnace tank at Sagar Shri Lubrication Oil Factory in Pithampur has sparked outrage, with grieving families staging a late-night protest outside the factory gates.

Relatives of the deceased – Sunil (35), Deepak (30) and Jagdish – refused to leave the premises until midnight on Sunday, demanding justice and strict action against the company.

Holding photographs of their loved ones and raising slogans, the families accused the management of negligence and of playing with workers’ lives.

The tragedy occurred when the men entered a 15-feet-deep lubrication oil furnace tank for cleaning. Toxic gases including benzene, sulphur, and hydrogen sulphide caused them to lose consciousness.

Despite desperate attempts by colleagues to rescue them with ropes and ladders, the three suffocated inside. The district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of three workers while cleaning a lubrication oil furnace tank in Pithampur on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Sagar Shri Lubrication Oil Factory in Mandalwada, Pithampur Industrial Area 3. Two other workers narrowly managed to escape.

By the time Bagdoon police station in-charge Rajendra Soni arrived, the injured workers had already been taken to Indore. The Sub-divisional Officer of Pithampur will conduct the inquiry.

On Monday, officials from the MP Industrial Health and Safety Department, MP Pollution Board and local administration inspected the factory for nearly two hours.

Deputy Director Rajesh Yadav stated that there were no safety measures in place and that workers had entered the 15-feet-deep furnace tank without safety kits.

The tank, which had black oil heated for 12 hours, was closed only a few hours before cleaning. The first worker fainted upon entry, followed by two others who tried to rescue him, but also collapsed. Rescue attempts were later made with ropes and ladders.

Preliminary reports confirmed the presence of three toxic gases benzene, sulphur and hydrogen sulphide that likely caused the fatalities. Officials said further investigation is underway and the administration has assured assistance to the victims’ families as per government rules.

Transported in loading vehicle instead of ambulance

Colleagues had pulled the unconscious workers out of the tank, but instead of being given immediate medical care, the victims were placed in a loading vehicle and transported to MY Hospital, Indore. Doctors there declared them brought dead. Activists allege that the lack of proper medical response cost the men their lives.

JAYS alleges gross negligence

JAYS leader Pawan Dawar accused Shri Sagar Oils of ‘outright negligence,’ claiming the company sent workers into the tank without protective gear and then failed to provide even an ambulance. The group has demanded criminal proceedings against the management.