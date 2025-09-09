Mumbai-Indore Tejas Special Train Extended Again

Mumbai-Indore Tejas Special Extended Again |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in mind the demand and convenience of passengers, trips of train no 09085 and 09086 Mumbai Central Indore Tejas Superfast Special train running between Mumbai Central and Indore are being extended again.

According to official information, train number 09085 Mumbai Central-Indore Tejas Special, whose last trip is scheduled till September 12, will run from Mumbai Central every Monday, Wednesday and Friday till September 29. Similarly, train number 09086 Indore-Mumbai Central Tejas Special, whose last trip was scheduled for September 13, will run from the city every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday till September 30.

The train will run with the pre-fixed route, coach composition, day and stoppage. No change has been made in these. Ticket booking of train number 09085/09086 for its extended trips will begin from Tuesday.

Block affects operation of Kota train

Due to the proposed block on platform number 2 of Kota Railway Station owing to reconstruction work, a temporary change has been made in the operation of Indore-Kota train.

According to official information, train No 22984 Indore-Kota Express running from Indore from September 10 to October 4 will operate only till Sogaria Railway Station. The train will remain cancelled between Sogaria and Kota during this period.