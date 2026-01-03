Indore News: Over 24K Electricity-Related Cases Resolved In Lok Adalats In 2025 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A rebate campaign to settle electricity-related disputes through National Lok Adalats during 2025 led to resolution of more than 24,000 cases across the Malwa–Nimar region. Thousands of employees were deployed to ensure timely placement of cases before courts for amicable settlements.

West Discom chief vigilance officer SR Bamanke said extensive preparations were made in 15 districts for National Lok Adalats held in March, May, September and December 2025.

In the March Lok Adalat, proceedings were conducted in 44 courts, resulting in the disposal of 6,072 cases. Consumers were granted concessions worth Rs 2.08 crore, while around Rs 11 crore was deposited in the company’s accounts. During the May Lok Adalat, 2,656 cases were resolved, with rebates of Rs 89 lakh extended and revenue of Rs 2.86 crore realised.

The September Lok Adalat witnessed settlement of 8,783 cases, generating a total revenue of Rs 12.98 crore, along with concessions amounting to Rs 2.79 crore. In December, the final Lok Adalat of the year, 6,742 cases were disposed of, yielding revenue of Rs 10.93 crore and rebates worth Rs 2.30 crore.

Overall, a total of 24,253 electricity-related cases were resolved in Lok Adalats during 2025. The settlements resulted in revenue collection of Rs 39.78 crore, while concessions totalling Rs 8.07 crore were granted in accordance with government norms and orders.