Indore News: 40K Electric Vehicles Consume About 80K Units Of Power Daily In Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in Indore is significantly contributing to an increase in the city’s electricity consumption, even as these vehicles continue to be promoted as environment-friendly and cost-effective alternatives to conventional fuel-based transport.

Currently, around 40,000 electric vehicles are operating in Indore. Collectively, these vehicles consume nearly 80,000 units of electricity every day, leading to a noticeable rise in overall power demand. Every month, EVs account for nearly 22 lakh units of electricity consumption, the market value of which is estimated to be between Rs 1.75 crore and Rs 2 crore.

While EVs increase electricity usage, they have helped curb air pollution. The power used for charging thousands of vehicles has significantly reduced smoke and exhaust emissions, with the environmental benefit being equivalent to planting hundreds of trees. Two-wheelers such as electric scooters and bikes consume one to two units of electricity per day for charging, while electric cars, e-rickshaws, light commercial vehicles, buses and trucks require between 10 and 25 units daily.

The growth of EVs has lowered average transportation costs for users, though it has simultaneously created a partial surge in electricity demand across the city.

Steady growth over five years

EVs formally entered Indore’s roads around 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down purchases for nearly one-and-a-half to two years. From 2022 through December 2025, the number of EVs has consistently increased, with the total now crossing the 40,000 mark.

Indore’s first modern fast-charging station for EVs was established in 2021 at Pologround headquarters of West Discom. Equipped with high-capacity charging guns, the station can charge a car capable of running 400 km in just one-and-a-half hours. At present, the city has more than 100 charging points, including both government and private facilities.

Home charging permitted

As per orders issued by the West Discom and the Electricity Regulatory Commission, vehicle owners are allowed to charge their own electric vehicles using domestic electricity connections registered in their name. Those wishing to operate charging stations for public use must obtain a separate non-domestic electricity connection and are permitted to charge fees from users, with a different tariff structure applicable