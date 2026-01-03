 MP News: People Living In Akhand Bharat Have Same DNA, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
Saturday, January 03, 2026
article-image
MP News: People Living In Akhand Bharat Have Same DNA, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said there is no definition of Hinduism, but it is a habit and philosophy of life. Hindus do not fight with other communities over the system of offering prayers (Puja) or over their opinions on religion, he said.

Bhagwat made the statement at a Sadbhav (harmony) meeting in Bhopal on Saturday. Social harmony that prevails among the Hindus is not found among the people of other communities, he said.

Efforts are being made to create a rift in the society through a misinformation campaign that the tribal people and other communities are different from Hindus, but those who live in Akhand Bharat have the same DNA, Bhagwat said.

According to Bhagwat, social harmony is not a new concept, but it has always been part of the Indian social system. The laws can maintain order in the society, but to run it and to keep it united, it is necessary to preserve harmony, he said.

Those who have converted to other religions hold the same view as all Indians have, he said. But there are some people who disagree with this approach, he said, adding that harmony should prevail in the society whether it is an emergency condition or any other situation.

According to Bhagwat, the primary condition for maintaining social harmony is that people should regularly meet and interact with each other and the strong should help the weak.

At the event, Pradeep Mishra said religious conversion was a conspiracy against the coming generation.

There is a similarity between Sangh and Shiv, because the Sangh is consuming the poison of allegations daily and is working for the welfare of the nation the way Lord Shiva did for the welfare of mankind, he said.

