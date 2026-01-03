Bhopal News: Ex-Waqf Board Chief, 2 Officials Booked For Rent Scam | representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered an FIR against three former officials of Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board, including ex-chairman Shaukat Mohammed Khan, under the Prevention of Corruption Act for causing a financial loss by leasing Board properties at below-guideline rates.

The FIR also names members Furkan Ahmed and Mohammed Juber. The alleged annual loss to the Board is estimated at Rs 2.54 crore.

The case followed a complaint filed with GAD deputy secretary in July 2023, which alleged that properties of Auqaf-e-Amma were leased in violation of the Waqf Board Act-1995 and Waqf Property Lease Rules-1914. Permissions for construction were also reportedly granted without proper approval.

EOW began its investigation in October 2023 and found that around 185 properties covering 83,000 sq ft were leased at rates far below collector guidelines. According to these guidelines, the properties were valued at Rs 59.60 crore and should have generated Rs 2.76 crore in annual rent, but only Rs 21 lakh was collected.

The MP Waqf Board had constituted an 11-member Intjamia Committee for Auqaf-e-Amma on August 14, 2023. Shaukat Mohammed Khan headed the committee, with Furkan Ahmed as secretary and Mohammed Juber as joint secretary.

During their five-year tenure, the rent structure was changed through new leases without approval or public notice. Auction rules, which required priority for higher bidders, were ignored, resulting in a massive shortfall in rent collection and an estimated annual loss of Rs 2.55 crore.