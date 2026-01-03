MP News: Collector Orders Regular Tank Cleaning To Curb Waterborne Diseases In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch collector Himanshu Chandra ordered all urban bodies to prevent waterborne diseases through proper maintenance of water sources and supply systems.

District Urban Development Agency (DUDA) project officer Parag Jain said that the orders include regular cleaning of water sources and treatment plant filter beds. Proper amounts of alum and chlorine must be used for purification. All overhead tanks need regular cleaning with dates marked on them.

Hand pumps and tube wells will be disinfected using bleaching powder. Pipelines, especially near drains and sewers, must be checked regularly to prevent leaks and contamination.

If citizens complain about water colour or smell, supply from that source must stop immediately. Alternative arrangements should be made and issues resolved within 24 hours. All pipeline leaks require repair within 24 hours.

Water samples from sources, treatment plants, tanks, and distribution points will be tested regularly for bacteria. Records must be kept. City officials must submit compliance reports within three days. Following Friday's meeting at the Collectorate, urban bodies have begun pipeline repairs, tank cleaning and water purification work, officials said.

On Saturday, municipality president Swati Chopra, Waterworks Committee president Chaya Jaiswal and Chief Municipal Officer Durga Bamaniya inspected the Hingoria filter plant.

The collector issues notices to engineers

Ratlam: A show-cause notice was issued to five engineers after Collector Misha Singh found serious lapses during inspection of Morwani filter plant, the main drinking water source for Ratlam city. During Friday's inspection, employees were absent despite duty roster entries. The lab technician lacked necessary materials and plant cleaning registers were not maintained.

Municipal Commissioner Anil Bhana issued notices to executive engineer Rahul Jakhar, assistant engineer Suhas Pandit and sub-engineers Bhaiyalal Chaudhary, Brajesh Kushwaha and Anupam Mishra. They must reply within three days or face action.

Following Indore's contamination deaths, the administration has become alert. The Collector took water samples for testing at the plant built in 1980, which supplies water on alternate days.

She ordered formation of a survey team to identify leaks in drains, sewers and construction sites to prevent contamination. Staff should be arranged properly, with no open water sources allowed.

The Collector also inspected pipeline repair work at Karamdi Road, Chandni Chowk and other wards receiving contaminated water complaints. The SDM will continue random water testing, officials said.

MLA storms leak site post-viral outrage

Sardarpur: After a video showing dirty water supply went viral, MLA Pratap Grewal visited the spot on Saturday in Sardarpur and warned officials to stop negligence and provide clean drinking water.

On December 21, a video of contaminated water on Shalini Marg in Ward 6 spread on social media. Councillor representative Parvez Lodhi informed CMO Yashwant Shukla, but no action was taken. After Indore deaths from contaminated water, the Municipal Council started digging on December 30 to find leaks but failed even after five days.

The MLA reached the spot with Municipal Council and PHE staff. He told officials strictly that providing clean water is their duty and people's right. PHE officer said water samples were given on January 2 for testing. Results will show chlorine levels and bacteria presence.

The Municipal Council spent crores on AMRUT 1 pipeline scheme which failed. AMRUT 2 scheme work remains incomplete after three years.

Zila panchayat CEO Abhishek Choudhary directed SDM to investigate. He criticised the CMO for not answering calls on this serious issue. SDM Saloni Agrawal said despite instructions, the CMO's failure shows poor work ethic. This will be reported to seniors.

Premika Ganj faces dirty water crisis

Alot: Residents of Ward 13 of Premika Ganj, claimed that they are getting contaminated water through taps due to broken pipelines in the area. Dirty and muddy water is mixing with clean water supply because of damaged pipes. The foul-smelling water is coming directly into homes, forcing people to drink it despite health risks.

Meena Colony residents live in fear after 15 people died in Indore recently from contaminated water. Despite many complaints, the department has not inspected or fixed the pipelines. Local people say they face constant risk of serious diseases. They have demanded immediate pipeline repairs and alternative clean water supply.

PHE to verify ward-wise water safety

Jhabua: Following Collector Neha Meena's orders, officers inspected water treatment plants across all urban bodies to ensure clean drinking water supply.

The collector directed regular cleaning of plants, overhead tanks and sump tanks with round-the-clock chlorination monitoring. Officers must test water samples from ten percent houses in each ward, cross-examined by PHE department.

Water supply must stop immediately if E-Coli or Coliform exceeds limits. Alternative safe water arrangements should be made. Chlorine levels must stay between 0.2 to 1 PPM.

Officers should survey pipelines over twenty years old and those near drains. All leaks need repair within 48 hours.SDOs inspected plants in Jhabua, Thandla, Petlawad, Meghnagar and Ranapur, collecting samples and meeting officials.

Town water supply system inspected

Petlawad: Administration became alert about drinking water after recent incidents. SDM Tanushree Meena and CMO Asha Bhandari conducted a surprise inspection of filter plant under Collector Neha Meena's guidance.

Water samples were collected for testing chlorination and quality. The SDM ordered strict purity standards with no negligence in water supply. A help desk will be set up for quick resolution of public problems.

CMO said awareness campaign will start as per government orders. Citizens should inform municipality immediately about water issues. Water samples will be collected from houses in each ward for testing. PC Snehal Company handles water operation in town.

Collector orders water purity check

Aalirajpur: Following the Indore incident, Collector Neetu Mathur inspected the Municipal Filter Plant on Saturday morning to ensure water purity.

During inspection, she instructed municipal officer Kamal Mujalda to ensure regular cleaning of water tanks. Special attention should be given to cleanliness so citizens receive pure drinking water.

Through video conferencing, the Collector ordered all municipal officers to conduct regular water tank checks and water distribution monitoring. She instructed PHE department to test water quality regularly.

All pipelines should be checked periodically. Leaks and technical faults must be repaired immediately. Under no circumstances should impure water be distributed to citizens.

A call centre will be established to address contaminated water problems immediately. All water sources must be inspected within seven days. Pipelines over twenty years old should be surveyed.

The Collector warned action will be taken against those negligent in water supply. Providing clean water is administration's primary responsibility.

City on Alert

Sendhwa: After the Indore water contamination incident, Sendhwa Municipal Council has put the city’s drinking water system on alert. Citizens have been advised not to drink water from the Malhar Bagh stepwell. CMO Madhu Choudhary reviewed the water supply, inspected tanks and pipelines and ordered repairs of leaks. Regular chlorination and testing were directed. A helpline number was issued for complaints. Officials warned that negligence will invite strict action.