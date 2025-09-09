Devotion And Forgiveness Illuminate Kshamavani In MP's Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Digambar Jain community observed the sacred festival of Kshamavani with deep devotion, reverence and joy on Monday, at the historic Kaanch Mandir in Itwaria Bazaar.

The day began with special prayers and rituals held across city temples, where devotees performed traditional pooja dedicated to forgiveness. By evening, the Kaanch Mandir premises turned into a grand spiritual gathering with the arrival of Acharya Vishad Sagar Ji, Acharya Vibhav Sagar Ji, Acharya Viprant Sagar Ji, Muni Shri Pujya Sagar Ji Maharaj and revered Aryikas Sangam Mati Mataji and Yashvashini Mataji.

In their discourses, the saints inspired devotees with the universal message of forgiveness: ‘I forgive all beings, may all forgive me, I am friendly to all, I bear enmity with none.’ They emphasised that religion survives through righteous living and moral conduct, urging the community to preserve Jain values.

Expressing concern over the declining Jain population, the Acharyas appealed for unity and growth, promoting the spirit of ‘We two, our four.’

During the programme, long-time convenor Shri Prince Pal Tongya was specially honoured for his dedicated service. The results of the much-awaited Dhoop Dashmi tableau and Mandal competitions were also announced, adding to the celebrations.

As the sun set, devotees performed the holy Abhishek of Shri Ji, followed by heartfelt embraces where community members forgave one another for past mistakes and resolved to lead lives free from anger and discord.

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished community leaders, social dignitaries and thousands of devotees.

The programme was smoothly conducted by General Secretary Shri Sushil Pandya, while Shri MK Jain expressed gratitude on behalf of the community. The festival reaffirmed the timeless values of forgiveness, unity and spiritual growth.