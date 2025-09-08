 Stone Pelting On Ganesh Idol Sparks Tension In Bhopal; Hindus Block Road
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalStone Pelting On Ganesh Idol Sparks Tension In Bhopal; Hindus Block Road

Stone Pelting On Ganesh Idol Sparks Tension In Bhopal; Hindus Block Road

Protest erupts in Gautam Nagar, police deployment stepped up, probe underway

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
Stone Pelting On Ganesh Idol Sparks Tension In MP's Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tension gripped Gautam Nagar on Monday night after unidentified miscreants hurled stones at Lord Ganesh idol immersion procession, partially damaging the idol.

The incident triggered protests by members of the Hindu community, who staged a road blockade, demanding immediate arrest of culprits and strict action.

The incident took place near DIG Bungalow Square when the Ganesh Visarjan procession was passing through the area. Eyewitnesses said that stones were suddenly thrown by unknown persons, creating panic and outrage.

Read Also
89% Women Unaware Of Digital Safety Tools In Bhopal, Just 11% Use Them, Says MANIT Survey
article-image

Soon after the attack, Hindu leaders staged a dharna, raising slogans and vowing not to end the protest until accused were arrested. The situation quickly drew the attention of senior police officers, who rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

FPJ Shorts
Ganeshotsav 2025: AI Cameras Help Police Track 25 Lakh Devotees, Nab 50 Criminals At Lalbaugcha Raja
Ganeshotsav 2025: AI Cameras Help Police Track 25 Lakh Devotees, Nab 50 Criminals At Lalbaugcha Raja
Railway Police To Issue Strict Bag-Checking Guidelines After Extortion Scandal
Railway Police To Issue Strict Bag-Checking Guidelines After Extortion Scandal
Mumbai News: Intoxicated Man Attacks Woman Doctor, Damages Her Audi In Powai
Mumbai News: Intoxicated Man Attacks Woman Doctor, Damages Her Audi In Powai
Panvel Civic Body Intensifies Drive Against Mosquito-Borne Diseases
Panvel Civic Body Intensifies Drive Against Mosquito-Borne Diseases

A heavy police force from three nearby police stations was deployed to prevent any escalation. Authorities also appealed for peace and urged people not to fall for rumours or provocative messages.

Gautam Nagar police station in-charge Mahendra Singh Thakur said no fresh incident of violence was reported. “If any complaint is received, strict action will be taken after investigation,” he said, adding that over a dozen police personnel are stationed in the area and surveillance has been increased. The atmosphere in the area remains tense, but under control.

Tension Eases After Police Action

An FIR has been registered against Sahil Baccha Yameen and Aleem for idol damage during Ganesh immersion. Heavy police deployment near DIG bungalow calmed the situation, with Hindu leaders demanding strict action. Procession resumed peacefully under tight security.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stone Pelting On Ganesh Idol Sparks Tension In Bhopal; Hindus Block Road

Stone Pelting On Ganesh Idol Sparks Tension In Bhopal; Hindus Block Road

Madhya Pradesh: 16 State Administrative Service Officers Elevated To IAS Cadre

Madhya Pradesh: 16 State Administrative Service Officers Elevated To IAS Cadre

89% Women Unaware Of Digital Safety Tools In Bhopal, Just 11% Use Them, Says MANIT Survey

89% Women Unaware Of Digital Safety Tools In Bhopal, Just 11% Use Them, Says MANIT Survey

VIDEO: Shridham Express Catches Fire Near Jabalpur Railway Station; Guard Quickly Controls Blaze, No...

VIDEO: Shridham Express Catches Fire Near Jabalpur Railway Station; Guard Quickly Controls Blaze, No...

Madhya Pradesh: Police Headquarters To Open Waiting List For Police Cop Job

Madhya Pradesh: Police Headquarters To Open Waiting List For Police Cop Job