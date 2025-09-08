Stone Pelting On Ganesh Idol Sparks Tension In Bhopal; Hindus Block Road

Stone Pelting On Ganesh Idol Sparks Tension In MP's Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tension gripped Gautam Nagar on Monday night after unidentified miscreants hurled stones at Lord Ganesh idol immersion procession, partially damaging the idol.

The incident triggered protests by members of the Hindu community, who staged a road blockade, demanding immediate arrest of culprits and strict action.

The incident took place near DIG Bungalow Square when the Ganesh Visarjan procession was passing through the area. Eyewitnesses said that stones were suddenly thrown by unknown persons, creating panic and outrage.

Soon after the attack, Hindu leaders staged a dharna, raising slogans and vowing not to end the protest until accused were arrested. The situation quickly drew the attention of senior police officers, who rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

A heavy police force from three nearby police stations was deployed to prevent any escalation. Authorities also appealed for peace and urged people not to fall for rumours or provocative messages.

Gautam Nagar police station in-charge Mahendra Singh Thakur said no fresh incident of violence was reported. “If any complaint is received, strict action will be taken after investigation,” he said, adding that over a dozen police personnel are stationed in the area and surveillance has been increased. The atmosphere in the area remains tense, but under control.

Tension Eases After Police Action

An FIR has been registered against Sahil Baccha Yameen and Aleem for idol damage during Ganesh immersion. Heavy police deployment near DIG bungalow calmed the situation, with Hindu leaders demanding strict action. Procession resumed peacefully under tight security.