Indore: Dog Bite Victim's Family Struggles For Funeral

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The tragic death of Govind Paiwal, a daily-wage worker who succumbed to rabies after a dog bite, has exposed both the vulnerability of poor families and the alarming rise of dog bite cases in city.

Govind’s family, living under a bridge in the city, lacked the means even for his last rites until a local NGO stepped in with free transport and financial support for the funeral on Sunday.

Dr Ashutosh Sharma, superintendent of Hukumchand Hospital, explained that the dog had bitten Govind on the lips and face, accelerating the virus’s impact on the brain.

‘Three doses of anti-rabies vaccine had been given, but the fourth was missed. When bites occur on the face, the virus spreads faster to vital organs,’ he said.

Indore sees over 150 dog bite cases daily, with Hukumchand Hospital alone handling more than 4k patients each month. Despite sterilisation drives ordered by the Supreme Court to control stray populations, cases continue to surge.

Govind’s funeral was performed late evening, with his son Ajay lighting the pyre after the NGO provided a free hearse. The grieving family now faces the dual challenge of survival and the absence of their primary earner.