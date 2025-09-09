Madhya Pradesh State Government Reshuffles Eight DIGs And Two SPs | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government on Monday transferred 18 DIG-rank officers across eight ranges and two SP-rank officers. AIG Mayank Awasthi and Rajiv Kumar Mishra have been posted as Superintendents of Police (SP) of Dhar and Ashoknagar districts, respectively.

Transfers of DIG-rank officers had been on the cards for a long time. Among those transferred, five DIG-rank officers were serving on the posts of SPs. DIG Chattarpur Lalit Shakyawar has been shifted as DIG at PHQ; DIG Balaghat range Mukesh Kumar Shrivastava as DIG at MP Human Rights Commission; DIG Sagar Sunil Kumar Pandey as DIG Bhopal; DIG Bhopal rural Omprakash Tripathi as DIG SAF central zone Bhopal.

DIG Ratlam Manoj Kumar Singh as DIG at Lokayukta organization Bhopal, additional commissioner of police Indore Manoj Kumar Shrivastava as DIG PTRI Indore, DIG Rail Monika Shukla as ADCP Bhopal.

DIG Indore rural Nimish Agarwal as DIG Ratlam, DIG Chhindwara D Kalyan Chakravarthy as DIG PHQ Bhopal, ADCP Bhopal Pankaj Shrivastava as DIG PHQ Bhopal. DIG- PRTS Rajesh Kumar Singh as ADCP Indore.

DIG SCRB Hemant Chouhan as DIG Rewa, DIG and SSP radio Vijay Kumar Khatri as DIG Chattarpur, DIG and SP Ashoknagar Vinit Kumar Jain as DIG Balaghat, DIG and SP Dhar Manoj Kumar Singh as DIG rural Indore.

DIG Rewa Rajesh Singh as DIG rural Bhopal, DIG and commandant 32 SAF Ujjain Sashindra Chouhan as DIG Sagar range.

Five IPS officers of 2010 batch get DIG postings

Five out of six IPS officers of the 2010 batch, who were promoted to DIG rank earlier this year, have now received new postings.

At the end of last year, five IPS officers of the 2010 batch were elevated from SP to DIG rank. They included Vijay Khatri SSP Radio Bhopal, Manoj Kumar Singh SP Dhar, Vineet Kumar Jain SP Ashoknagar and Rakesh Kumar Singh Commandant SISF.

However, their posting orders were not issued after the promotions. In March this year, Rajesh Singh Chandel of 2010 batch was promoted and posted from Commandant, 23rd Battalion Bhopal, to DIG, Rewa. On April 30, Shashindra Chauhan, Commandant of 32nd SAF, Ujjain, was also promoted to DIG but was not given a new posting.