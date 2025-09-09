‘Indore’s Urban Development Model Inspirational,' Says Chairman Of The Estimates Committee

BJP MLA Ajay Vishnoi |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chairman of the Estimates Committee of Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly Ajay Vishnoi said here on Monday that the urban development model of the city was an inspiration for the other cities. Other developing cities of the state could learn a lot from Indore as regards urban development.

The committee, led by Vishnoi, arrived here on a three-day study tour of Indore-Ujjain division on Monday. The committee held a meeting at the Residency.

Public Accounts Committee chairman Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat was present as special invitee member in the meeting, along with committee members Malini Gaur, Ashish Sharma, Dr. Chintamani Malviya, Sohanlal Valmik, Dinesh Jain Bose and Devendra Sakhwar, divisional commissioner Deepak Singh, collector Asheesh Singh, IMC commissioner Shivam Verma, committee officer ML Manwani and collectors of the districts of Indore division, chief executive officers of District Panchayats and officers of the departments concerned.

Vishnoi obtained district-wise information about the progress of the work being done and the schemes and programmes implemented in the districts of Indore Division by the departments of urban development and housing, panchayat and rural development, public health and engineering, water resources, public works, Narmada Valley Development, energy, mineral resources and tourism. Vishnoi said that government schemes and programmes were being implemented in Indore division effectively.

The committee will study and obtain information about the progress of the work being done by the departments and the schemes and programmes being run by them and will present its report in the assembly. This will help in better implementation of schemes and programmes.

Vishnoi praised the urban development work being done by IMC and also that under the Smart City Project. He said that many innovations were underway in the city and there was an opportunity to learn a lot.

While taking a briefing about the city’s Metro project, he said that the project needed to be completed within the time limit. Regarding the remaining underground line, the action plan could be finalized by holding a meeting with local public representatives and citizens. Assessment of public utility schemes reaching the citizens was also necessary, he said.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Singh briefed the committee about the smooth implementation of government schemes, campaigns and programmes in the division.