Indore: Anwar Qadri’s Police Remand Extended Till September 12

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police remand of Anwar Qadri has been extended till September 12. He was produced before the court on Monday as his earlier remand had ended.

A police team had recently gone to Nagpur to collect evidence and confirmed that Qadri had purchased a mobile phone there, which he used while absconding.

Banganga police station in-charge Siyaram Gujar said that the police got Anwar Qadri’s remand till September 12. Since his mobile phone, which he had bought in Nagpur, needed verification, a team was sent there.

The team not only confirmed the purchase but also collected the bill. It had also been established that the SIM card he was using was in the name of one Minhajuddin of Madina Nagar.

Police are investigating whether he used this SIM card to remain in contact with other previously accused persons. Efforts are underway to seize both the SIM card and the mobile phone.

During questioning, it was also revealed that Qadri conducted all transactions in cash during his absconding period and did not use online modes.

Apart from his daughter Ayesha, no other names have surfaced in connection with his communication during that time, TI Gujar added.

To recall, Anwar Qadri was booked a few months ago for his alleged involvement in a love jihad case. He recently surrendered before the court and has been on police remand since then.