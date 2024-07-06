Indore: Break-Bone Fever Spreading Tentacles, 22 Dengue Cases Reported In Two Days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as the city is experiencing the scare of a Cholera outbreak, dengue is silently spreading its tentacles with 22 cases registered in just two days. The city recorded seven dengue cases on Friday, while 15 cases were reported by the health officials on Thursday.

The increasing cases of dengue have left officials concerned with the count exceeding 105 this year, so far. With the inception of monsoon, deadly vector-borne diseases are increasing in the city with dengue becoming most common.

Out of 105 cases, as many as 22 patients have been detected in the past two days. Fortunately, no case of malaria has been registered keeping the total at three.

Out of seven new cases, four patients are males and three are females, moreover, two of them are children. As far as the total number of dengue cases is concerned, out of 105 cases 55 men and 50 women were affected by the disease and two of them are kids.

'More dengue cases may be detected in coming days. Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water and it is mainly up to the people to prevent waterlogging and wear full-sleeve clothes to avoid the disease,' Dr Patel said. He added that there are 18 active cases in the city and all the patients are undergoing treatment at home.

More than double cases than last year

Last year, as many as 28 dengue cases were reported till June and this year the number has increased to more than double to 105, so far. The increasing cases also exposed the tall claims of the health department of having intensified the anti-larvae drive in many areas.