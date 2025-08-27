Bhopal: Notorious Machhli Family Under Scanner For Veterinary Department Land Grab | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal district administration on Wednesday launched a major demarcation drive on 99 acres of land belonging to the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department in Anantpura, amid allegations that a large portion is under illegal possession of the notorious Machhli family.

The survey, which began around 11 AM from Kokta Bypass, was conducted under tight security, with the presence of three tehsildars, three revenue inspectors and 11 patwaris, supervised by SDM Ravish Kumar Srivastava and Tehsildar Saurabh Verma.

During the process, officials marked encroached areas with red circles, triggering concern among local residents, some of whom fear their homes may fall under the identified land.

The drive follows an ongoing crackdown on the Machhli family over the past 23 days, during which seven illegal properties worth around Rs 150 crore have been demolished.

This includes the 15,000 sq. ft. luxury bungalow of accused Shahwar Machhli, linked to drug trafficking and rape, which was razed on August 21. Earlier, on July 30, six other properties were cleared of encroachment.

Officials said that notices have been served to 20 persons, including members of the Machhli family, directing them to be present during the demarcation. As per revenue records, the family holds 26 acres in the Kokta Bypass area, out of which 12 acres have reportedly been sold to private colonisers.

SDM Srivastava said that the 99-acre plot was allotted to the Veterinary Department in the 1990s.

The department had recently sought demarcation to establish a breeding and research centre and grazing grounds under the National Gokul Mission, for which about 65 acres will be used. Some departmental structures already exist on the land.Officials estimate the demarcation will take 7 to 10 days to complete.

NHRC directs FIR against ‘Machli family’, officials over fishing contract

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the state government to register an FIR against members of the Machli family and government officials for allegedly violating tender norms in awarding fishing contracts, officials said on Wednesday.

A notice has been issued to the Additional Chief Secretary (Cooperatives), Principal Secretary (Fisheries) and the district collector, Bhopal, directing them to take action and submit an action-taken report within two weeks.

NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance of a complaint filed by the Machua community, which claimed that, by tradition, the first right on fishing contracts belongs to their community as it is their hereditary livelihood.

Despite this, contracts for Chanderi and Hatiakehra dams were allegedly awarded in a camouflaged manner to Jaleel Khan, Sharik Machli, and Mukesh Thakur, with the support of department officials.

The commission has asked the government to register an FIR against both the contractors and the officials involved in the alleged violation.