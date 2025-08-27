17-Year-Old Boy Kills Self Over Marriage Argument With Mother In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old boy ended his life late Tuesday night after an argument with his mother regarding marriage. The incident took place under Ashoka Garden police station limits.

Police said the teenager Muzammil Uddin, had dropped out of school after class 10, and had been working for the past year as a computer operator at an MP Online shop.

On the night of the incident, he returned home late with his minor girlfriend, asking his mother to arrange their marriage immediately.

His mother refused while explaining that marriage could only take place after he turned 18 and after discussions with the girl’s family. She later dropped the girl back home.

According to the police, he initially tried to harm himself by consuming insecticide but was stopped by his mother. After refusing dinner, he locked himself in his room and hanged himself.

His mother found him hanging from the ceiling. Neighbours helped take him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The boy was the only son in the family, living with his widowed mother and elder sister.