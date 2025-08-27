 VIDEO: 'Sabse Bada Chor Tu Hai,' BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha Loses Temper At Bhind Collector's Residence During Protest Over Fertilizer Shortage
VIDEO: 'Sabse Bada Chor Tu Hai,' BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha Loses Temper At Bhind Collector's Residence During Protest Over Fertilizer Shortage

During the protest, the collector refused to meet the agitators inside his residence.

Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 06:34 PM IST
article-image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A video is making rounds on social media, showing BJP MLA Narendra Singh Kushwaha losing his temper during the protest and reacting sharply to Collector Sanjeev Srivastava.

In the footage, after the collector says, “Chori nahi hone dunga,” Kushwaha can be heard shouting, “Sabse bada chor tu khud hai.”

The video also shows Kushwaha raising his hand as if to confront the collector, while farmers in the background can be seen shouting slogans in protest, highlighting their anger over the ongoing fertilizer shortage.

Check out the video below :

According to information, the MLA staged a sit-in outside the collector’s residence, accusing the administration of ignoring farmers’ problems.

Farmers have been struggling as cooperative societies supply only one or two sacks of fertilizer after long queues, while the same fertilizer is easily available in the open market at higher prices, raising fears of black marketing.

During the protest, the collector refused to meet the agitators inside his residence.

Kushwaha lost his temper, shouted at the collector, and even raised his hand.

Security personnel intervened immediately to prevent escalation. In the heated exchange, the collector said, “I will not allow theft here,” to which Kushwaha replied, “You are the biggest thief.”

Senior officials, including SP Asit Yadav, ASP Sanjeev Pathak, and ADM L.K. Pandey, rushed to the scene to calm the situation. Kushwaha also spoke to Chambal Commissioner Manoj Khatri, alleging poor preparation by the administration to handle the fertilizer crisis.

Known for his long political career and previous confrontations over corruption, Kushwaha warned that the agitation may intensify if the situation does not improve.

Farmers in Bhind remain anxious, hoping for immediate action to ensure fair and timely fertilizer distribution.

