Indore Sports Update: Tennis Club Celebrates International Yoga Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Tennis Club celebrated International Yoga Day on Wednesday with great enthusiasm. Led by experienced yoga instructors, the members engaged in a series of asanas (yoga postures) that encompassed a wide range of physical and mental benefits. The event also emphasized the importance of yoga in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Club members shared their personal stories of how yoga had positively impacted their lives aiding in stress reduction, improving physical fitness, and fostering mental clarity.

Not only participants benefitted from the physical aspects of yoga, but also embraced its spiritual essence. The success of the International Yoga Day celebration at Indore Tennis Club was evident in the smiles and contentment on the faces of the participants. Through their collective efforts, they exemplified the unity and harmony that yoga promotes. As the session came to a close, the participants expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to engage in such a meaningful event. They thanked the organizers for arranging the celebration and recognized the profound impact that yoga had on their lives.

Titles for Priyanshi, Devanshi, Man and Divyansh

The 62nd Sartaj Badminton League tournament concluded here at Sartaj Academy, on Wednesday.

Among the players, Priyanshi Patel, Devanshi Garde, Man Badjatya and Divyansh Sharma excelled and they showcased their talent.

In the girls' category, Priyanshi Patel emerged as the champion, capturing the title with her exceptional play and unwavering focus. In an impressive display of skill and agility, Priyanshi faced off challenges against her formidable opponent, Yashika Jaiswal, in the final. With precision and finesse, Priyanshi overpowered Yashika, securing a resounding victory (21-7, 21-7).

Meanwhile, in the 13-year-old boys' category, it was Devanshi Garde who stole the spotlight. Despite his young age, she showcased remarkable talent and maturity. In the final Aarohi Goyal, Devanshi displayed exceptional control over the shuttlecock, dominating the game with a final score of 21-4, 21-8.

Not to be outdone, Man Barjatya exhibited exceptional prowess in the same age group for boys. His match against Aarav Goyal proved to be a thrilling encounter that left the spectators in awe ultimately emerging victorious in a grueling three-game match with a score of 23-21, 19-21, 21-7.

Lastly, in the budding group, Divyansh Sharma showcased incredible talent and promise as he faced off against Gautam Mehta. The match was a rollercoaster of emotions, with both players displaying their best skills. In the end, Divyansh emerged triumphant, winning the hard-fought battle with a score of 18-21, 21-17, 21-7.

Amidst the intense matches, Sartaj Academy also celebrated International Yoga Day. The participants and attendees took a moment to immerse themselves in the world of yoga and meditation, emphasizing the importance of physical and mental well-being.The tournament was a testament of Sartaj Academy's Dharmesh Yashalha,

Phooljele sisters inching closer to title

Displaying prowess, the Phooljele sisters, Anya and Ahana, showcased their talents in the Daly College Open All India Ranking Series tennis tournament held on Wednesday.

In the girls' 12 years age group, Anya Rathi played an aggressive game, overpowering her opponent with a convincing 6-3, 6-1 victory. Aira Lodi faced off against Aira Agarwal, with Aira Lodi prevailing 6-4, 6-2. Riva Sharma displayed great resilience, triumphing over Vaidehi Shukla in a hard-fought match with a final score of 3-6, 6-3, 6-3. Ahana Phooljele exhibited her skills with an impressive 6-1, 6-1 win against Ira Gehlot.

In the boys' 12-year-old category, Atharva Palod emerged victorious with a score of 6-1, 6-3 against Hitarth Surana. Hussain Saifi triumphed over Mohammad Ariz Khan with a score of 6-3, 6-4, while Trishir Dhawan defeated Puranjoy Kutwal 6-1, 6-3. Pranav Gaikwad secured an easy victory against Ruhan Talreja with a resounding 6-0, 6-2 scoreline.

Moving to the 14-year-old boys' category, Abdul Khan showcased his skills by overcoming Parth Gaikwad with a score of 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. Pranav Gaikwad continued his winning streak, defeating Vihaan Tarkunde with a score of 6-2, 7-5. Ashrit Majji dominated his opponent Tavish Bansal, securing a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 victory. Akshat Dakshindas displayed great resilience, eventually emerging triumphant against Aarush Jain with a score of 6-2, 6-7, 6-3.

In the 14-year-old girls' category, Asmi Raghuvanshi defeated Riva Sharma 6-1, 6-1 while Rishina Tripathi outperformed Vaidehi Shukla with a comprehensive 6-1, 6-0 victory. Shagun Khilosia demonstrated her skills with a dominant display, defeating Anvi Palode with a score of 6-2, 6-1. Saazhi Jain secured a comfortable win over Aira Agarwal with a score of 6-2, 6-2 in the third set.

The doubles category also witnessed some remarkable performances. In the 14-year-old girls' doubles, the pairs of Avni and Sonia, and Asmi and Kashvi effortlessly cruised to victory, not facing much resistance from their opponents. Avni and Sonia defeated Anya and Sharvya 6-2, 6-2, while Asmi and Kashvi outplayed Harshita and Michel with a score of 6-0, 6-2.The duo of Rishina and Vaidehi displayed exceptional teamwork and skill, triumphing over Anya and Ahana F with a score of 6-2, 6-1.

Sr State Chess Championship enters intense phase

Late VR Madhya Pradesh Senior State Chess Championship entered an intense phase at Oriental University. The tournament, held in memory of renowned player Kibe (Tatya Saheb), was organized under the patronage of the Madhya Pradesh Adhoc Committee along with Oriental University, Malvanchal Chess Club and All Indore Chess Association.

As the tournament entered the second day, the players showcased their strategic prowess and tactical acumen. In the open section, the third round witnessed an intriguing battle between Ojaswa Singh, the top seed from Gwalior, and Mriduhas Tripathi, an experienced player from Ujjain. Ojaswa, eager to secure a victory, faced the formidable Sicilian defense put up by Mriduhas. However, after 29 intense moves, the players agreed to a draw, leaving Ojaswa sharing the first position with Prakhar Bajaj from Katni, Gaurav Nigam and Chaitanya Awadh from Jabalpur, all accumulating 4.5 points after five cycles. Not far behind, senior players such as Ajay Virwani, Sudarshan Malga, Navya Goyal, Ashwin Daniel, Kavyansh Agarwal, Devansh Singh, and Abhay Bandewar were joint second with 4 points.

In the fifth round, the battle continued to unfold on the chessboards. The encounter between Prakhar Bajaj and Chaitanya Awadh, featuring the Sicilian-Rosolimo defense, kept spectators on the edge of their seats. After a grueling 55 moves, both players agreed to a draw, highlighting the tenacity and skill displayed by each of them. Meanwhile, Ojaswa Singh, determined to make a comeback, executed a spectacular victory against Bhopal's Kushagra Srivastava using the Rui Lopez Opening, after 39 precise moves. On the third table, Devansh Singh launched an aggressive attack with the Nimjovich Larsen in front of Abhay Bandevar, resulting in a fierce battle that ultimately ended in a draw after 74 moves. Gaurav Nigam of Katni, playing the modern defense, triumphed over Saurabh Choubey from Satna in 44 moves, showcasing his strategic prowess.

In the women's category, the competition was equally fierce. Varshita Jain from Indore, the second seed, secured a commanding lead with 4 points after four rounds. Bhopal's Aditi Srivastava, along with Indore's Avika Panwar, shared the second spot with 3.5 points each. Ujjain's Charvi Mehta, Bhopal's Kanishka Chowdhary, Burhanpur's Shreya Wagare, and Indore's Riddhi Maheshwari were closely behind, vying for selection with their accumulating points. The tournament took an unexpected turn when Swara Surya from Ujjain caused an upset by defeating the third-seeded Mandakini Mishra from Jabalpur, capturing the attention of onlookers.As the fourth round unfolded, Avika Panwar from Indore faced off against Aditi Srivastava, the first seed from Bhopal, in an enthralling Rui Lopez attack. Avika demonstrated exceptional defensive skills, denying Aditi any advantage even after a staggering 79 moves. Ultimately, both players agreed to a draw. Meanwhile, Varshita Jain, the top seed, took a significant step towards victory by defeating Anshika Dongre from Indore in 66 moves, employing the Petrov Russian defense

Triple success for Advika and Ridam, Pratham Batham wins men’s title

In the finals of 2nd District Ranking Table Tennis Competition, organized under the aegis of Indore District Table Tennis Associatin, Pratham Batham won the title by defeating Kartikeya Kaushik 4-0 in the men's category.

Advika Agarwal beat Purvanshi Kotia by 3-0 in the women's category, Sumaiya Sultan by 3-2 in the under-19 age group, Shambhavi Sahu by 3-0 in the under-13 age group. Ridam Gadha in the boys' category earned triple success in the tournament by defeating Mridul Joshi 3-1 in U-19, Aaradhya Ved 3-0, Anuj Soni 3-0 in U-19. In the Girls Under-17 age group, Bhavya Rao won the title by defeating Advika Agarwal 3-2.

Prize distribution was held in the presence of Collector RS Mandloi and Om Soni, Vice-President of Olympic Association.

Jayesh Acharya, Pramod Soni and district secretary Nilesh Ved were present. The program was coordinated by Govind Sharma while Naveen Soni proposed a vote of thanks.

Olympic week begins from June 23

Olympic Associations are organizing various sports, educational and cultural activities to sensitize players about Olympic from World Olympic Day that falls on June 23. The Olympic Association is also organizing ‘Olympic Day’ at 5:30 pm at Abhay Prashal.

Om Soni, vice-president of the Olympic Association and the coordinator of the program, said the Olympic week will start with organizing programmes in Bhopal on June 23. The Indore programme will be held at Abhay Prashal at 5:30 pm. Along with various activities, Olympic T-shirts will be distributed to 1000 players of 30 sports. MP Olympic Association president Ramesh Mendola will be the chief guest of the programme. Along with secretary Digvijay Singh, officials of various sports associations will also be present in the function.

