Indore: RBI Organising Financial Quiz For Students In District

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To disseminate financial literacy among the students, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is organising a quiz for them in the district.

Many programmes are being organised by the Reserve Bank of India to promote financial literacy in the district. In this sequence, this year, All India Financial Literacy Quiz is being organised for the students of classes 8th to 10th of government schools. The said quiz will start from the development block level and end at the national level. The first phase of the quiz was organized simultaneously in all the development blocks of the district on Wednesday. This programme was completed at Government Excellence School Bal Vinay Mandir. RBI Officer Navneet Tiwari, Swapnil Wasnik and Bank of India’s Santha Bazar branch officer Rajesh Bhojwani, Chief Manager Prateek Rajput, Chief Manager Shashwat Shrivastava and principal Pooja Saxena, principal Vandana Shrivastava were also present. In this programme, questions related to financial literacy, Reserve Bank of India, banking system, G-20 etc. were asked. Anay Lad and Darhana Sharma secured the first position. They are the students of Government School of Excellence Bal Vinay Mandir. The next district-level quiz will be organized on July 6 at the Government School of Excellence, Bal Vinay Mandir Park Road, Indore.