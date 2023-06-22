Indore: Banned Polythene Bags Seized, Rs 50000 Fine Realized

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Wednesday seized 11 sacks of non-standard polythene bags from a transport operator’s godown at Siyaganj and slapped a spot fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

IMC officials said that the action was taken by a joint team of CSI Anil Sirsia and Ashish Kapse from zone numbers 11 and 6 respectively.

Both the officials went on an inspection at Shree Ram Transport in Siyaganj and found that he has illegally stored a massive amount of non-standard polyethene bags at his godown. The sacks of polythene bags were seized and the operator was asked to pay a fine of Rs 50,000.

Initially, he refused to pay the fine but agreed when one of the officials threatened to seal his godown.

Besides, a spot fine of Rs 1,000 per shop was also collected by superintendent engineer RakeshAkhand from Patel Dudh Dairy, Shree Sanwariya Juice and Sandwich and BundelkhandBhojanalaya in Zone 7 for not maintaining cleanliness and using non-standard polythene bags.

During this, shopkeepers were also advised not to spread garbage and not to use non-standard polythene bags. Notably, single-use plastic is banned in the city for the last four years.