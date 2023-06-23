 Indore: Hookahs, Flavours Worth Rs 4.35L Seized From Cosmetics Shop
The hookah and the flavours with chemicals are being sold in pubs, clubs and places where students live.

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City crime branch on Thursday raided a shop and recovered hookah and flavours worth Rs 4.35 lakh from there. The shop owner was also arrested for selling banned hookah and other products. It is said that the hookah and its flavours were being sold at pubs, clubs and places where out-stationed students live.  

According to a crime branch officer, information was received that hookah and other related products are being supplied by a person in the city. The crime branch team gathered further information and raided a cosmetics shop situated in Apollo Tower. The shop owner named Vishal Jain was caught on the spot.  

The accused allegedly informed the officials that he received the hookah and the flavours through a distributor and it comes from Mumbai. The hookah and the flavours with chemicals are being sold in pubs, clubs and places where students live.  

In all, 51 hookahs, 150 pieces of flavours, and 10 sigdis worth Rs 4.35 lakh were recovered from the accused who were handed over to the Tukoganj police for further investigation. 

