Madhya Pradesh: 3 Killed, 4 Injured After Speeding Car Rams Parked Truck | FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A speeding car rammed into a parked truck near Manasa on Lebad-Nayagaon four-lane, resulting in the death of three persons, including a one-and-a-half-year-old child, and injuring four others seriously on Saturday evening. The car, with residents of Sejawata village in Ratlam district, was on the way from Indore to Sejawata.

The deceased were identified as driver Jitendra Singh alias Sachin Rajput, Dharmendragiri Goswami, and the child Shivaay. The driver died on the spot while the other two succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

The injured persons are Jyoti and children Siddhika, Bhumika and Meenakshi. Eyewitnesses reported that the car's high speed caused it to smash into the truck's rear, shattering the vehicle's front. Emergency responders from Badnawar's 108 ambulance service, EMT Roopchand Narve and pilot Amrit Parmar transported the injured to Dhar District Hospital.

SI Naveen Joshi took custody of the money and documents found in the vehicle. Due to the severity of their injuries, the victims were given first aid and then referred to Indore for further treatment. Immediately following the accident, the truck driver fled but was pursued and stopped by bystanders.

MP: Cattle Remains Found In Khetakhedi, One Arrested In Dewas, Villagers Block Main Road In Barotha

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Tensions erupted in the Khetakhedi area of Dewas on Sunday morning after police recovered the remains of cattle from a field. A youth has been arrested in connection with the incident and is currently being interrogated at the Barotha police station. The discovery was made by a local farmer who found only the remains of his cows, which he had tied in his field overnight.

District cow protection chief Ramesh Kosal said that they were alerted about the 'cow slaughter' early Sunday and found bags containing the remains at the scene. The police were immediately notified. Barotha police station in-charge Prateek Rai confirmed the arrest, stating, "We received information about the incident and the villagers had apprehended a suspect.

Our team responded promptly, and the youth has been brought to the police station for further questioning." Outraged by the incident, villagers blocked the main road in Barotha, demanding the immediate arrest of other suspects and the demolition of their houses. This has resulted in significant traffic congestion, with long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road. Authorities are currently managing the situation as the investigation continues.