Madhya Pradesh: Rampant Corruption, Administrative Chaos Alleged In Dhar Municipality

Say No To Corruption | FPJ

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The state of affairs in Dhar has reached a critical point, with Ward 18 corporator Sarika Ajay Singh Thakur raising serious allegations of corruption and neglect within the Dhar municipality. The opposition Congress corporator claimed that despite 16 months having passed since the civic body formation, the condition of the wards remains unchanged, and no significant development work has been undertaken.

Thakur highlighted that the initial period was marred by internal conflicts, resulting in a lack of progress and employees shirking responsibilities. "Employees are benefiting from the chaos, refusing to work without proper oversight," Thakur stated. One of the pressing issues in Ward 18 is the non-functional tube wells, causing severe water shortages. Thakur has repeatedly written to the municipality requesting repairs, but her pleas have gone unanswered.

"Despite the scorching heat, the tube wells remain unrepaired, forcing residents to struggle for water," she lamented. Thakur believes she is being deliberately neglected. "Lights in my area have been off for two months, and despite multiple requests, no action has been taken," she added. This neglect, according to Thakur, is widespread throughout the city, with corrupt practices prevailing in the municipality.

Thakur accused the municipality of withdrawing funds for fictitious garden repairs and lighting projects, with no tenders issued. "Fake bills worth Rs 5 lakh were created, even for non-existent gardens. Meanwhile, there is no money to pay employee salaries, but politicians are adding fake names to the muster to draw salaries," she revealed.