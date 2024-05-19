Madhya Pradesh: Negligence In Construction Of CM Rise School Building Comes To Light | FP Photo

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Gross negligence in the construction of the new building for Manawar CM Rise School has raised significant concerns. Despite the rapid pace of development in the education sector by the central and the state governments, the execution by private contractors shows severe lapses. The construction of the CM Rise building in Manawar is marred by careless practices.

The contractors have been working arbitrarily, disregarding administrative guidelines and construction norms. In the project, black soil has been irresponsibly used in its foundation. This negligence is likely to result in the floor deteriorating shortly after construction, leading to rapid disrepair.

Additionally, despite multiple contractors being assigned to the project, no officials have inspected the site to ensure quality standards. The administration's lack of oversight allows such negligence to persist, risking the structural integrity of the buildings meant to serve educational purposes.

Government investments amounting to crores are at stake with the potential for these structures to become dilapidated soon after completion. Sub-divisional oOfficer Rahul Gupta is yet to address the issue, stating he is occupied with other tasks. District education officer Brijkant Shukla has acknowledged the reports of negligence and promised an investigation and appropriate action. Attempts to contact Dinesh Bareilly, executive officer of the Building Development Corporation (BDC), were unsuccessful.