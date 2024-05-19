 Madhya Pradesh: Negligence In Construction Of CM Rise School Building Comes To Light
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Negligence In Construction Of CM Rise School Building Comes To Light

Madhya Pradesh: Negligence In Construction Of CM Rise School Building Comes To Light

The contractors have been working arbitrarily, disregarding administrative guidelines and construction norms. In the project, black soil has been irresponsibly used in its foundation.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, May 19, 2024, 11:13 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Negligence In Construction Of CM Rise School Building Comes To Light | FP Photo

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Gross negligence in the construction of the new building for Manawar CM Rise School has raised significant concerns. Despite the rapid pace of development in the education sector by the central and the state governments, the execution by private contractors shows severe lapses. The construction of the CM Rise building in Manawar is marred by careless practices.

The contractors have been working arbitrarily, disregarding administrative guidelines and construction norms. In the project, black soil has been irresponsibly used in its foundation. This negligence is likely to result in the floor deteriorating shortly after construction, leading to rapid disrepair.

Read Also
MP: High Court Imposes ₹25,000 Cost On Insurance Company After Its Counsel Fails To Appear
article-image

Additionally, despite multiple contractors being assigned to the project, no officials have inspected the site to ensure quality standards. The administration's lack of oversight allows such negligence to persist, risking the structural integrity of the buildings meant to serve educational purposes.

Government investments amounting to crores are at stake with the potential for these structures to become dilapidated soon after completion. Sub-divisional oOfficer Rahul Gupta is yet to address the issue, stating he is occupied with other tasks. District education officer Brijkant Shukla has acknowledged the reports of negligence and promised an investigation and appropriate action. Attempts to contact Dinesh Bareilly, executive officer of the Building Development Corporation (BDC), were unsuccessful.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Negligence In Construction Of CM Rise School Building Comes To Light

Madhya Pradesh: Negligence In Construction Of CM Rise School Building Comes To Light

Madhya Pardesh: Notorious Criminal Sugga Bhil Arrested In Dhar

Madhya Pardesh: Notorious Criminal Sugga Bhil Arrested In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Rampant Corruption, Administrative Chaos Alleged In Dhar Municipality

Madhya Pradesh: Rampant Corruption, Administrative Chaos Alleged In Dhar Municipality

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Killed, 4 Injured After Speeding Car Rams Parked Truck

Madhya Pradesh: 3 Killed, 4 Injured After Speeding Car Rams Parked Truck

MP Weather Update: Scorching Heat Wave Grips Madhya Pradesh; Mercury Soared To 45°Celsius

MP Weather Update: Scorching Heat Wave Grips Madhya Pradesh; Mercury Soared To 45°Celsius